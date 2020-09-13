Girls basketball: Kellyville standout Jade Upshaw commits to Arkansas State

Kellyville standout Jade Upshaw will be heading east to play college basketball.

The 5-foot-6 senior guard has given a verbal commitment to Arkansas State University of the Sun Belt Conference, her father, Kellyville basketball coach Jim Upshaw, said Sunday.

"I'm so thankful for a family that believed in me since I first picked up a basketball and did anything and everything they could to help me fulfill my dream of playing Division I basketball," Upshaw said in a Twitter post.

Arkansas State is located in Jonesboro, Arkansas. Upshaw also had Division I offers from Arkansas-Little Rock, Charleston Southern, Delaware State, Grand Canyon University, Houston Baptist and Indiana State.

Upshaw averaged 18.9 points, five rebounds and four assists as a junior, helping lead the Ponies to a 20-7 record and the final rung of the 3A area tournament for the second straight year.

She was chosen Heartland Conference player of the year for the second time in three seasons and was a third-team All World selection by the Tulsa World.

She totals 1,373 career points and has started on teams with a combined 61-22 record over three years.

Verbal commitments are nonbinding. The early signing period for high school senior basketball players starts Nov. 11.

