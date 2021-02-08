Girls basketball: Holland Hall guard Elise Hill is the latest Tulsa World player of the week

Elise Hill * Holland Hall * 5-6 * So.
Scored a career-high 24 points, helping 4A No. 6 Dutch rally from a nine-point deficit to win at 3A No. 3 Lincoln Christian 46-40 and take a two-game Pinnacle Conference lead. Went 4-for-5 from 3-point range and broke open the game with eight consecutive fourth-quarter points. Scored her previous career high (21) against Lincoln Christian on Jan. 14. Averages 13.1 points and 4.1 rebounds and leads Dutch in steals (3.4) and assists (2.9).
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Mike Brown
Sports Writer
I have covered high school football, basketball and baseball for the Tulsa World since Spencer Tillman, Wayman Tisdale and Troy Aikman were in the 10th grade. Phone: 918-581-8390
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.