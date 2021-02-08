Girls basketball: Holland Hall guard Elise Hill is the latest Tulsa World player of the week

Elise Hill * Holland Hall * 5-6 * So.

Scored a career-high 24 points, helping 4A No. 6 Dutch rally from a nine-point deficit to win at 3A No. 3 Lincoln Christian 46-40 and take a two-game Pinnacle Conference lead. Went 4-for-5 from 3-point range and broke open the game with eight consecutive fourth-quarter points. Scored her previous career high (21) against Lincoln Christian on Jan. 14. Averages 13.1 points and 4.1 rebounds and leads Dutch in steals (3.4) and assists (2.9).