 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girls basketball: Holland Hall guard Elise Hill is the latest Tulsa World player of the week

Girls basketball: Holland Hall guard Elise Hill is the latest Tulsa World player of the week

{{featured_button_text}}
elise hill (copy)

Holland Hall's Elise Hill

 Holland Hall guard Elise Hill

Elise Hill * Holland Hall * 5-6 * So.

Scored a career-high 24 points, helping 4A No. 6 Dutch rally from a nine-point deficit to win at 3A No. 3 Lincoln Christian 46-40 and take a two-game Pinnacle Conference lead. Went 4-for-5 from 3-point range and broke open the game with eight consecutive fourth-quarter points. Scored her previous career high (21) against Lincoln Christian on Jan. 14. Averages 13.1 points and 4.1 rebounds and leads Dutch in steals (3.4) and assists (2.9).

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News