Girls basketball: East Central's Makayla Washington is player of the week

Makayla Washington * East Central * 5-5 * Jr.
Exploded for 51 points in her second varsity game, a 58-54 win over Nathan Hale. Scored nine points in the final 3:32 after the third of the Cards’ six available players fouled out, forcing them to finish the game playing three against five. The left-handed guard went 19-for-25 from the field, with five 3-pointers, and 6-for-13 from the line.
