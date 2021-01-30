Girls basketball: Coweta's Linda Brice is latest Tulsa World player of the week

Linda Brice * Coweta * 5-7 * Sr.
Scored 25 points in a 61-34 win at Skiatook, hitting five 3-pointers, and went over 1,400 career points. Scored a career-high 34 in a 62-52 win over Broken Arrow in the Vision Bank Shawnee Invitational on Jan. 22, scored 24 in an overtime win at Pryor on Jan. 19 and has 133 points in her last six games. Averaging 18.4 points overall for the 5A No. 9 Tigers.
Mike Brown
Sports Writer
I have covered high school football, basketball and baseball for the Tulsa World since Spencer Tillman, Wayman Tisdale and Troy Aikman were in the 10th grade.
