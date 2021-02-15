Girls baksetball update: Inola's up-and-coming Longhorns and Liberty's Jenikka Boone

Mattie McClellan, McCurtain: Senior point guard had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, leading Class B No. 11 Bulldogs past LeFlore 63-43 in the district final. McCurtain (19-4) hosts No. 16 Red Oak (15-8) in a regional semifinal at 6 p.m. Thursday.

NEWS AND NOTES

Under the radar

Inola’s girls are having a great year, although many people may not have heard about it.

The Longhorns (16-3) aren’t in the Class 4A coaches’ rankings, even though their record is better than more than half of the teams in the top 20.

They’ve won their past seven games, 14 out of their last 15 and their only losses are to 6A No. 3 Union, 4A No. 5 Fort Gibson and 4A No. 7 Verdigris.

So what gives?

“We competed at the 3A level last year, and when you fluctuate between classes from year to year, you may not get the respect you deserve,” coach Travis Bryant said.

To be fair, most of the area coaches have voted for the Longhorns, he said.

The team is young, but Bryant said he knew they could be good if 6-foot senior Kylee Day could overcome two ACL surgeries in the past three years to lead them.