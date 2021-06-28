Gil Cloud will receive All-World Awards' Lifetime Achievement honor

Retiring Tulsa Public Schools athletic director Gil Cloud will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Tulsa World's fifth annual All-World Awards, presented by Bill Knight Automotive, on Tuesday night at Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center in Broken Arrow.

Oklahoma State basketball coach Mike Boynton will be the keynote speaker at the event that honors outstanding area performers in high school sports.

Wednesday will be Cloud’s last day as Tulsa Public Schools athletic director after 9 1/2 years. Cloud has been involved in education for 51 years. The 1964 Rogers graduate also was Union's AD from 1976-91, Guthrie from 1991-94 and Northeastern State from 1994-2000. He also was in similar roles at Upper Iowa University and Arkansas Tech. Cloud also coached football at Kansas State (1972-73) and Cameron University (1973-74).

“I am very humbled and appreciative of all of the folks who have given me the opportunity to work in a profession that I have loved for over 50 years," Cloud said Monday. "Thank you to all the student-athletes, all of the coaches, all of the athletics directors, administrators, parents, patrons and fans of the teams I have had the pleasure to work with. I would be remiss if I didn’t thank Dr. Wesley Jarman, former Union superintendent who hired me at age 29 to be the athletics director for the Union Public Schools.