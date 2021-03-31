Gil Cloud is retiring as TPS athletic director June 30

Gil Cloud, who has been Tulsa Public Schools athletic director since 2012, announced Wednesday that he will retire from that position on June 30.

"I had been thinking about it for about six months," Cloud said. "I'm going to be 75 this summer. I've never felt as good in the past 10 years as I do now. I've got two grandkids in Tahlequah and Fort Hays (Kansas) and I want to see them play."

When Cloud took the job on an interim basis in 2012, it was supposed to be for only 4 1/2 months, but it turned into nine-plus years.

Cloud said he nearly stepped away at the end of the 2019-20 school year.

"But being in the middle of the pandemic I knew it was going to be a treacherous year ahead, it would be a tough time to make a change, so I didn't want to leave under those circumstances," Cloud said.

Cloud has been involved in education for 51 years. The 1964 Rogers graduate was the athletic director at Union from 1976-91, Guthrie from 1991-94 and Northeastern State from 1994-2000. He also was in similar roles at Upper Iowa University and Arkansas Tech.