Funeral services set for longtime coach -- OCA, NSU hall-of-famer Wiley Ryal

Funeral services for longtime high school coach Wiley Ryal are scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday at Dewar First Baptist Church.

Ryal, a Henryetta resident, died Wednesday in Tulsa. He was 80.

Ryal coached for more than 30 years in Oklahoma at Inola, Dewar, Henryetta and Wynnewood. Among the Inola players he coached was Clyde Barkley, who has been Inola's boys basketball coach since 1979. Ryal also coached Pro Football Hall-of-Fame quarterback Troy Aikman at Henryetta.

Ryal was inducted into the Oklahoma Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1997 and the Oklahoma Basketball Coaches Association HOF in 2013. He coached Dewar to the Class A state basketball final in 1970 and Inola to the semifinals in 1971. He had nearly a combined 800 wins in baseball and basketball.

Dewar's baseball field is named for Ryal, who won a state title as its coach in 1978. He is the father of Mark Ryal, an outfielder who played in six major league seasons from 1982-90, and the grandfather of Rusty Ryal, who played for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2009-10 — Oklahoma's only family with a two-generation major league player combination.

At Inola, Wiley Ryal also was the first coach of the football program and led the Longhorns to a 13-5 record in two seasons.