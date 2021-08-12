From 2020: Fallen Union football player Juan Cruz was "a great teammate," coach Kirk Fridrich says

Juan Cruz was remembered by his football coach Tuesday as "a great teammate” who “loved being a Union football player.”

Cruz, a junior outside linebacker on the Union High football team, was killed Sunday evening with his mother and a younger brother in a car crash on the Cherokee Turnpike near Locust Grove in Mayes County.

Cruz’s father and two other juvenile passengers were reportedly hospitalized in critical condition. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol was investigating.

“He was a leader by example, very dependable,” Union head coach Kirk Fridrich said of Cruz, 16. “When I told our (assistant coaches) about it — of course, they were shocked — one of the first things that came out of their mouths was, `He’s the first kid here every day.’ You want people like Juan filling your program. We’re gonna miss him.”

@UnionFootball posted on its Twitter account: “We are family, We lost a brother. We will come together to support each other. Our hearts are with Juan’s father and his 2 younger siblings as they recover as well as their entire family & all those who loved them."

