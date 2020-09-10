Friday night kickoff with FOX23

James Aydelott’s forecast
Mostly cloud with a few sprinkles.
Kickoff: 64° • Halftime: Mid 60s° • End of game: Low 60s°
On FOX23 tonight
6:20 p.m.: Live from the FOX23 Game of the Week, Owasso at Broken Arrow • 10:15 p.m.: Live from Owasso at Broken Arrow • High School Football Tonight, 11 p.m.: Live from Owasso at Broken Arrow and Union at Jenks, along with highlights from Bartlesville at Sapulpa, OKC Bishop McGuinness at Bishop Kelley, Collinsville at Skiatook, Edison at Memorial, Claremore at Oologah, Tahlequah at Wagoner and Cascia Hall at Rejoice Christian.
Yurview Game of the Week
Union at Jenks, 7:30 p.m. • On Cox TV (Ch. 3), Union looks for its first win of the season when it takes on the Trojans in the MidFirst Bank Backyard Bowl.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!