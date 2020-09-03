Friday night kickoff with FOX23

James Aydelott’s forecast
Sunny.
Kickoff: 86° • Halftime: 82° • End of game: 77°
On FOX23 tonight
6:20 p.m.: Live from the FOX23 Game of the Week, Jenks at Bixby • 10:15 p.m.: Live from Jenks at Bixby • High School Football Tonight, 11 p.m.: Live from Jenks at Bixby and Coweta at Wagoner, along with highlights from Union at Broken Arrow, Owasso at Fayetteville, Del City at Booker T. Washington, Bishop Kelley at Sand Springs, Sapulpa at Edison, Oologah at Collinsville, Holland Hall at Cascia Hall and Sperry at Verdigris.
Yurview Game of the Week
Union at Broken Arrow, 7 p.m. • A week after playing on the ESPN networks, the Tigers go for 2-0 on the season on Cox TV (Ch. 3).
