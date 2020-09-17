 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Friday night kickoff with FOX23

Friday night kickoff with FOX23

{{featured_button_text}}

James Aydelott’s forecast

Kickoff: Sunny, 79° • Halftime: Clear, 72° • End of game: Cool, 68°

On FOX23 tonight

6:20 p.m.: Live from the FOX23 Game of the Week, Metro Christian at Holland Hall • 10:15 p.m.: Live from Metro Christian at Holland Hall • High School Football Tonight, 11 p.m.: Live from Bartlesville at Collinsville, along with highlights from Metro Christian at Holland Hall, Bartlesville at Collinsville, Coweta at Muskogee, Shiloh Christian at Sand Springs, Booker T. Washington at OKC McGuinness, Catoosa at Claremore, Glenpool at Fort Gibson, Skiatook at Hale, Wagoner at Sperry, Jones at Lincoln Christian and Victory Christian at Verdigris.

Yurview Game of the Week

Metro Christian at Holland Hall, 7 p.m. • Cox TV (Ch. 3) features a battle of teams ranked in the top 5 in Classes 3A and 2A.

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News