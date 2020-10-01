 Skip to main content
Friday night kickoff with FOX23 (copy)

Wagoner Cleveland football

The Cleveland Tigers take the field against Wagoner during their game at Billy Vessels Memorial Stadium Cleveland, Oklahoma on Friday, September 25, 2020. JOHN CLANTON, TULSA WORLD

 Staff Photographer

James Aydelott’s forecast

Kickoff: Clear, 65°

Halftime: Clear, 62°

End of game: Partly cloudy, 58°

On FOX23 tonight

6:20 p.m.: Live from the FOX23 Game of the Week, Broken Arrow at Jenks

10:15 p.m.: Live from Broken Arrow at Jenks High School Football Tonight, 11 p.m.: Live from Broken Arrow at Jenks, along with highlights from Owasso at Norman North, Booker T. at Bartlesville, Bixby at Carl Albert, Muskogee at Sand Springs, Sapulpa at Collinsville, McAlester at East Central, Rogers at Coweta, Bristow at Wagoner, Berryhill at Verdigris, Holland Hall at Central, and Spiro at Cascia Hall.

Yurview Game of the Week

Broken Arrow at Jenks, 7:35 p.m.

Cox TV (Ch. 3) Their last two meetings were decided in the final seconds, and this has the potential to be another thriller.

