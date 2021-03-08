Fort Gibson, Holland Hall, Verdigris, Grove part of loaded 4A girls field

Other teams to watch

The western schools (Anadarko, SAS, Tuttle and Weatherford) held the top four places in the final rankings, but No. 6 Holland Hall and No. 7 Verdigris handled Weatherford and Tuttle, respectively, in the area tournament. The losers were forced to qualify through the backdoor, along with No. 5 Fort Gibson, which makes a record 17th consecutive appearance at state, and No. 8 Grove, which played SAS to a two-point loss in the area final at Skiatook.

Fort Gibson seeks a fifth gold ball since 2011 and also had two runner-up finishes in that span. Anadarko seeks a third state title since 2012 and also had two runner-up finishes. Anadarko defeated Fort Gibson in the 2012 final and the Tigers returned the favor two years later.

Players to watch

Landry Allen, Tuttle: Sophomore 6-foot-3 center averages nearly five blocked shots per game and leads her team in points per game (12.9) and rebounds (7.8).

Kaylee Borden and Libbi Zinn, Anadarko: Combined to scored 30 points in an area win over Fort Gibson and helped lead the Indians to a 22-2 record.