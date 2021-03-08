Fort Gibson, Holland Hall, Verdigris, Grove part of loaded 4A girls field

CLASS 4A GIRLS STATE
When: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday
Where: All games at State Fair Arena
Tuesday quarterfinals: Holland Hall vs. Tuttle, 9:30 a.m.; Grove vs. Anadarko, 11:30 p.m.; Weatherford vs. Verdigris, 2 p.m.; Fort Gibson vs. Classen SAS, 4 p.m.
Thursday semifinals: 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Saturday championship: noon
Tickets: $5 per game (Tickets available online at https://www.etix.com/)
2019 champion: Anadarko
2020 champion: None (tournament canceled)
Teams to beat
Anadarko and Classen SAS were ranked 1-2 heading into last year’s state tournament and have been that way pretty much for two seasons. It’s possible they are head and shoulders over the rest, even in a power-packed field consisting of the eight highest playoff seeds in the class. Every team appears capable of beating somebody.
Other teams to watch
The western schools (Anadarko, SAS, Tuttle and Weatherford) held the top four places in the final rankings, but No. 6 Holland Hall and No. 7 Verdigris handled Weatherford and Tuttle, respectively, in the area tournament. The losers were forced to qualify through the backdoor, along with No. 5 Fort Gibson, which makes a record 17th consecutive appearance at state, and No. 8 Grove, which played SAS to a two-point loss in the area final at Skiatook.
Fort Gibson seeks a fifth gold ball since 2011 and also had two runner-up finishes in that span. Anadarko seeks a third state title since 2012 and also had two runner-up finishes. Anadarko defeated Fort Gibson in the 2012 final and the Tigers returned the favor two years later.
Players to watch
Landry Allen, Tuttle: Sophomore 6-foot-3 center averages nearly five blocked shots per game and leads her team in points per game (12.9) and rebounds (7.8).
Kaylee Borden and Libbi Zinn, Anadarko: Combined to scored 30 points in an area win over Fort Gibson and helped lead the Indians to a 22-2 record.
Lexy Borgstadt, Verdigris: Rugged 5-foot-9 senior averages 12.3 points and a team-leading 5.9 rebounds. The heart of the program for four years.
Rory Geer, Grove: Long, multi-talented four-year starter averages 17 points and 5.6 rebounds and has 1,637 career points and 668 career rebounds.
Jordan Harrison, Classen SAS: Super quick and unflappable, splinters defenses on the drive and always finds the open shooter, averaging 5.2 assists along with 13.3 points.
Elise Hill, Holland Hall: Electric sophomore guard leads the Dutch in average points per game (14.2) and assists (2.9).
Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, Classen SAS: Junior 6-foot-1 forward ranks 35th nationally in her recruiting class by ESPNW, averaging 18.1 points and 11 rebounds.
Ashlyn Sage, Weatherford: Senior 6-foot-1 forward averages 16 points and six rebounds and has signed with the University of Arkansas.