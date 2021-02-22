Fort Gibson girls keep pace at 5A state swim meet

EDMOND -- For a few minutes, the Fort Gibson girls thought its outside shot at the Class 5A swimming state championship was over before it began.

Some swimmers thought their 200-yard medley relay, the first event of the afternoon, got disqualified, but it turns out, it was the team in the lane next to them (Elgin) that got the DQ. Once they learned the truth and regained their composure, they delivered a strong performance Monday at the Edmond Schools Aquatic Center.

“Our girls were convinced they got DQ’d; they were all upset,” Fort Gibson coach Leslie White said. “They already knew they needed to calm down, so they swam and calmed down, and then we found out we were not DQ’d. After that, everyone had a really good attitude the whole time and did the best they could today, so I’m proud of them, for sure.”

Fort Gibson, the East Regional champion, appears to be in good shape heading into the second day of competition on Tuesday. Since no points were earned Monday, it’s a bit difficult to tell where teams stand, but for now, they are still in contention for what would be their first girls’ swimming state championship since 2014. Without the 30 or so points that relay will probably earn on Tuesday, though, their chances would be slim.