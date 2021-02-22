Fort Gibson girls keep pace at 5A state swim meet

EDMOND -- For a few minutes, the Fort Gibson girls thought its outside shot at the Class 5A swimming state championship was over before it began.
Some swimmers thought their 200-yard medley relay, the first event of the afternoon, got disqualified, but it turns out, it was the team in the lane next to them (Elgin) that got the DQ. Once they learned the truth and regained their composure, they delivered a strong performance Monday at the Edmond Schools Aquatic Center.
“Our girls were convinced they got DQ’d; they were all upset,” Fort Gibson coach Leslie White said. “They already knew they needed to calm down, so they swam and calmed down, and then we found out we were not DQ’d. After that, everyone had a really good attitude the whole time and did the best they could today, so I’m proud of them, for sure.”
Fort Gibson, the East Regional champion, appears to be in good shape heading into the second day of competition on Tuesday. Since no points were earned Monday, it’s a bit difficult to tell where teams stand, but for now, they are still in contention for what would be their first girls’ swimming state championship since 2014. Without the 30 or so points that relay will probably earn on Tuesday, though, their chances would be slim.
Monday’s preliminary races qualified swimmers for the final A and B heats on Tuesday, which will determine the scoring for the state title. The top eight times in each event from Monday participate in the A heat final Tuesday, guaranteeing at least 11 points per finisher, while times 9-16 swim in the B heat, earning anywhere from 1-9 points.
So Fort Gibson, with four A heat finalists and 10 in B heats, as well as the top time in the 400-yard freestyle relay, should score a lot of points. Haylee Schapp led the Tigers by posting the third-best times in both the 200 IM and the 100 backstroke, with her backstroke time breaking her own school record she set on Feb. 5 at the Regional. But it’s the Tigers’ depth swimmers that has White most excited.
“We can’t do it without everybody,” White said. “I’m so glad that I have so many girls for the B heat, because that is a blessing. I’m excited for what they’re going to do (Tuesday).”
Midwest City Carl Albert, which won the West Regional by a wide margin on Feb. 5 and is seeking its third straight state championship, still appears to have the edge, with four A heat finalists and 14 in B heats. West Regional runners-up Altus qualified six A heat and five B heat swimmers.
Bishop Kelley, which finished a close third at the East Regional, also had a strong showing, with two top-three times (Alex Lane surpassing everyone in the 500 freestyle and Abbey Mink swimming third-fastest in the 100 butterfly). The Comets will have six swimmers in A heat finals on Tuesday, with two more in B heats, as well as the top time in two different relays.
“I think it went well,” said Kelley coach Ellen Glasgow. “Most people did what they expected to do, and we had a couple do better, so we’re happy with where we are.”
Mia Pendleton of Oologah enjoyed a good day, posting the best time in the 50 free and the second-best in the 100 free.
Girls: Class 5A State meet
Preliminaries
200 Yard Medley Relay: 1. Bishop Kelley, 2:03.20; 2. OKC Heritage Hall, 2:04.96; 3. Altus, 2:06.68; 4. Fort Gibson, 2:07.07; 5. Edison, 2:10.09; 6. Harrah, 2:10.67; 7. Midwest City Carl Albert, 2:11.49; 8. Guymon, 2:19.25; 9. Bethany, 2:23.88; 10. OKC McGuinness, 2:23.99; 11. Chickasha, 2:25.37; 12. Lawton Eisenhower, 2:26.91; 13. OKC Mount St. Mary, 2:30.03.
200 Yard Freestyle: 1. Victoria Whitbeck, OKC McGuinness, 2:01.51; 2. Kylie Allemeier, Altus, 2:03.08; 3. Gabrielle Packard, Metro Christian, 2:06.71; 4. Addison Heck, Edison, 2:07.03; 5. Regan Hoyt, Bishop Kelley, 2:13.91; 6. Adelaide Toll, OKC Heritage Hall, 2:21.73; 7. Morgan Warren, Marlow, 2:26.35; 8. Brooklynn McKenzie, Plainview, 2:27.75; 9. Phoebe Colbert, Fort Gibson, 2:29.86; 10. Peyton Matteson, OKC McGuinness, 2:30.18; 11. Taylor Charron, Midwest City Carl Albert, 2:31.77; 12. Kassie Stach, Fort Gibson, 2:35.13; 13. Aubrey Braun, MWC Carl Albert, 2:35.45; 14. Riley Raasch, Fort Gibson, 2:35.62; 15. Jin Alonso, Edison, 2:36.57; 16. Jordan Patterson, Duncan, 2:37.02.
200 Yard IM: 1. Emma Burnley, Lawton Eisenhower, 2:18.78; 2. Ella Newhouse, Cascia Hall, 2:18.82; 3. Haylie Schapp, Fort Gibson, 2:23.90; 4. Alex Lane, Bishop Kelley, 2:25.86; 5. Macie Middendorf, Harrah, 2:36.17; 6. Bailey Allemeier, Altus, 2:36.57; 7. Molly Woodruff, MWC Carl Albert, 2:37.01; 8. Abie Dukelow, Cascia Hall, 2:40.21; 9. Makiyah Joseph, MWC Carl Albert, 2:42.62; 10. Kailey Jones, Harrah, 2:42.76; 11. Kaycie Farmer, Fort Gibson, 2:44.82; 12. Peyton Matteson, OKC McGuinness, 2:49.34; 13. Macinzee Cook, Altus, 2:50.05; 14. Erika Vivar, Edison, 2:51.87; 15. Emily Charron, MWC Carl Albert, 2:53.16; 16. Maya Vivar, Edison, 2:54.31.
50 Yard Freestyle: 1. Mia Pendleton, Oologah, 24.80; 2. Dylan beeson, OKC Heritage Hall, 24.87; 3. Hallie Sheffield, Tuttle, 26.08; 4. Abbey Mink, Bishop Kelley, 26.49; 5. Madi Soucie, MWC Carl Albert, 27.33; 6. Shelbie Price, MWC Carl Albert, 27.62; 7. Leah Vera, Edison, 27.84; 8. Ansley Ramsey, Oologah, 28.00; 9. Taylor French, Fort Gibson, 28.11; 10. Kiara Johanes, Altus, 28.43; 11. Bella Saunders, Edison, 28.62; 12. Lilianna Gavula, OKC McGuinness, 28.65; 13. Chelsea Dijoto, Oklahoma Christian, 28.68; 14. Ashlan Munson, Bishop Kelley, 28.70; 15. Gaby Glover, Duncan, 28.82; 16. Reyna Sun, Harding Charter Prep, 29.09.
100 Yard Butterfly: 1. Macy Lewis, OKC McGuinness, 59.00; 2. Ashley Leader, Newcastle, 59.56; 3. Abbey Mink, Bishop Kelley, 1:04.81; 4. Emma Burnley, Lawton Eisenhower, 1:05.72; 5. Hallie Sheffield, Tuttle, 1:06.02; 6. Sydney Brown, OKC Mt. St. Mary, 1:07.30; 7. Sadie Allen, Fort Gibson, 1:10.11; 8. Makiyah Joseph, MWC Carl Albert, 1:12.75; 9. Kaitlyn Marshall, Harding Charter Prep, 1:14.00; 10. Riley Raasch, Fort Gibson, 1:14.41; 11. Gaby Glover, Duncan, 1:14.75; 12. Brooklynn McKenzie, Plainview, 1:17.21; 13. Ashli Stiers, MWC Carl Albert, 1:17.84; 14. Kendra Wake, Oologah, 1:17.93; 15. Sydnee Hopgood, MWC Carl Albert, 1:18.08; 16. Vivian Vanderpool, Elgin, 1:19.47.
100 Yard Freestyle: 1. Gracie Shapard, OKC Heritage Hall, 54.19; 2. Mia Pendleton, Oologah, 54.30; 3. Natalie Flynt, Altus, 58.25; 4. Leah Vera, Edison, 1:00.60; 5. Shelbie Price, MWC Carl Albert, 1:01.02; 6. Taylor French, Fort Gibson, 1:01.92; 7. Hope Swor, Duncan, 1:04.06; 8. Allison Andrews, Bishop Kelley, 1:04.15; 9. Madi Soucie, MWC Carl Albert, 1:04.23; 10. Lexie Scott, Altus, 1:05.61; 11. Lilianna Gavula, OKC McGuinness, 1:05.95; 12. Natalie Blonien, Altus, 1:06.28; 13. Brylee Toney, MWC Carl Albert, 1:07.51; 14. Jacklynn Determan, Harrah, 1:08.27; 15. Anna French, Fort Gibson, 1:08.29; 16. Jennifer Veach, Chickasha, 1:08.55.
500 Yard Freestyle: 1. Alex Lane, Bishop Kelley, 5:26.47; 2. Victoria Whitbeck, OKC McGuinness, 5:28.19; 3. Gabrielle Packard, Metro Christian, 5:32.78; 4. Kylie Allemeier, Altus,5:37.55; 5. Sydney Brown, OKC Mt. St. Mary, 5:49.24; 6. Addison Heck, Edison, 5:50.65; 7. Kaitlyn Marshall, Harding Charter Prep, 6:16.37; 8. Randea Bryant, Harrah, 6:25.40; 9. Sadie Allen, Fort Gibson, 6:26.51; 10. Lauren El-Amoudi, Guymon, 6:32.29; 11. Emily Charron, MWC Carl Albert, 6:40.50; 12. Morgan Warren, Marlow, 6:51.35; 13. Phoebe Colbert, Fort Gibson, 6:53.11; 14. Brylee Howard, Harrah, 7:01.57; 15. Katharine Elbow, OKC McGuinness, 7:07.06; 16. Aubrey Braun, MWC Carl Albert, 7:08.40.
200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. Bishop Kelley, 1:49.66; 2. OKC McGuinness, 1:51.49; 3. MWC Carl Albert, 1:51.93; 4. Oologah, 1:54.60; 5. Harrah, 1:56.75; 6. Altus, 1:57.01; 7. Fort Gibson, 1:59.38; 8. Edison, 1:59.69; 9. Duncan, 2:01.55; 10. Chickasha, 2:09.42; 11. Bethany, 2:09.58; 12. Elgin, 2:09.88; 13. OKC Mt. St. Mary, 2:10.04; 14. Lawton Eisenhower, 2:13.80.
100 Yard Backstroke: 1. Gracie Shapard, OKC Heritage Hall, 58.93; 2. Macy Lewis, OKC McGuinness, 59.49; 3. Haylee Schapp, Fort Gibson, 1:03.69; 4. Natalie Flynt, Altus, 1:05.06; 5. Macie Middendorf, Harrah, 1:07.22; 6. Clare Bebout, Newcastle, 1:07.58; 7. Hope Swor, 1:10.96; 8. Adelaide Toll, OKC Heritage Hall, 1:12.92; 9. Allison Andrews, Bishop Kelley, 1:13.23; 10. Helen Hammond, MWC Carl Albert, 1:13.84; 11. Sydnee Hopgood, MWC Carl Albert, 1:13.85; 12. Kaycie Farmer, Fort Gibson, 1:14.31; 13. Lexie Scott, Altus, 1:14.41; 14. Ava Fritze, MWC Carl Albert, 1:15.28; 15. Ansley Ramsey, Oologah, 1:15.30; 16. Kamryn Osburn, Oologah, 1:15.51.
100 Yard Breaststroke: 1. Ashley Leader, Newcastle, 1:05.19; 2. Dylan Beeson, OKC Heritage Hall, 1:10.78; 3. Ella Newhouse, Cascia Hall, 1:12.02; 4. Abie Dukelow, Cascia Hall, 1:21.43; 5. Regan Hoyt, Bishop Kelley, 1:21.86; 6. Kiara Johanes, Altus, 1:22.43; 7. Lauren El-Amoudi, Guymon, 1:22.93; 8. Rhiannon Lenz, MWC Carl Albert, 1:23.25; 9. Molly Woodruff, MWC Carl Albert, 1:23.72; 10. Maddie Devine, Harrah, 1:24.79; 11. Reyna Sun, Harding Charter Prep, 1:24.92; 12. Brooke Sailer, Bethany, 1:27.11; 13. Mia Ruiz, Harrah, 1:28.34; 14. Sydney Landers, Guymon, 1:28.72; 15. Jackie Martinez, Guymon, 1:30.39; 15. McKenzie Meyer, Memorial, 1:30.39.
400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. Fort Gibson, 4:05.15; 2. OKC Heritage Hall, 4:08.02; 3. Altus, 4:08.07; 4. Edison, 4:13.55; 5. MWC Carl Albert, 4:15.43; 6. Oologah, 4:22.50; 7. Guymon, 4:38.46; 8. Bishop Kelley, 4:45.66; 9. Duncan. 4:54.73; 10. Elgin, 4:57.60.