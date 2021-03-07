Fort Gibson girls bounce back in 4A basketball postseason, prepare for quick turnaround

“It’s a fast turnaround, no question about it,” London said. “It speeds things up. We’re practicing today, getting things ready. Personally, I wish we had another day or so to relax and take a deep breath. But I totally understand fewer schools wanting to host and I appreciate the OSSAA for doing what they're doing. Three months ago, we were just hoping we would get a chance to play. If you had told me then that this was the way it was gonna be, we’d have taken it in a heartbeat.

Smaller role for Mabee Center

We have the pandemic to thank for Oral Roberts University’s more limited role in this year’s Class 6A-5A championships.

Since 2010, the Mabee Center has served as the headquarters site for all three days of the tournament. It’s hard to beat the parking situation at 81st and Lewis.

But this will be different. ORU has notified the OSSAA that it has had to move its chapel services into the Mabee Center because it is the only place on campus large enough to handle the entire student body under social distancing guidelines.