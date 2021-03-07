Fort Gibson girls bounce back in 4A basketball postseason, prepare for quick turnaround

Fort Gibson makes it 17 in a row
Fort Gibson coach Chuck London said his Tigers overcame the disappointment of Friday’s loss to Anadarko in the Class 4A area tournament and “responded like true champions” in Saturday’s 61-24 win over Byng at Shawnee that sent them back to the state tournament.
Reese Webb and Jenna Whiteley shined on defense, as did Jordan Gann off the bench, and London's daughter, Kynzi, went 6-for-8 from behind the arc and scored a game-high 22.
The Tigers’ 17 consecutive tournament berths is the longest in state history. Adair’s run of 15 consecutive berths ended Friday in the 3A area tournament at Verdigris.
London is now hurriedly getting the 4A No. 5 Tigers ready for their next game, which happens to come less than 72 hours after the last one. Sunday normally would have been a day of rest and reflection, but not in this time of COVID-19.
The OSSAA decided to play most of the 4A-3A-2A state tournaments over a five-day period, with most of the games in State Fair Arena. The move was precipitated by the fact that fewer schools are willing to host subsites, because of the pandemic.
Class 4A girls will the first out of the box Tuesday as action tips off at the Big House. Holland Hall plays Tuttle at 9:30 a.m., Anadarko plays Grove at 11:30 a.m., Verdigris goes against Weatherford at 2 p.m. and Fort Gibson plays Classen SAS at 4 p.m.
“It’s a fast turnaround, no question about it,” London said. “It speeds things up. We’re practicing today, getting things ready. Personally, I wish we had another day or so to relax and take a deep breath. But I totally understand fewer schools wanting to host and I appreciate the OSSAA for doing what they're doing. Three months ago, we were just hoping we would get a chance to play. If you had told me then that this was the way it was gonna be, we’d have taken it in a heartbeat.
Smaller role for Mabee Center
We have the pandemic to thank for Oral Roberts University’s more limited role in this year’s Class 6A-5A championships.
Since 2010, the Mabee Center has served as the headquarters site for all three days of the tournament. It’s hard to beat the parking situation at 81st and Lewis.
But this will be different. ORU has notified the OSSAA that it has had to move its chapel services into the Mabee Center because it is the only place on campus large enough to handle the entire student body under social distancing guidelines.
The arena will only be used on Saturday, with championship games in all four classifications. First-round and semifinal games will be played at Sapulpa (6A girls), Skiatook (6A boys), Memorial (5A girls) and Owasso (5A boys).
Tony Winters, Mabee Center general manager, said the arena could have been gotten ready for a Friday evening semifinal session, but the OSSAA wasn’t interested.
Last year would have been the 11th consecutive year for the tournaments to be played in Tulsa, but they were postponed less than two hours before tipoff on March 12 and never played.
Injury not serious
Union coach Joe Redmond said senior forward Jordynn Conner sustained no structural damage in her left knee in Thursday's 56-45 win over Bixby.
Redmond is “hopeful she can play” when his third-ranked team opens the 6A state tournament against No. 5 Mustang at 2 p.m. Thursday at Sapulpa High School.
“It’s a long time between now and Thursday. Watching her move around today, I think we’ll be able to get her in uniform and get her out there,” Redmond said. “The question is how much she can help us. I don’t think she’ll be at 100%.”
Conner had eight rebounds against Bixby before going out near the end of the third quarter. Redmond and company feared losing yet another front-line player after 6-foot-2 Sydni Smith went down in practice last Monday.
Connor moved from Colorado in the offseason and made an already-talented team even more athletic. She averages 5.6 points and 5.4 rebounds.
“Jordynn’s arrival in July gave our team an immediate spark,” Redmond said. “She is one of the most competitive athletes I’ve ever coached. She’s been a blessing.”
-- Mike Brown, Tulsa World