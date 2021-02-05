Fort Gibson girls, Bishop Kelley boys roll at 5A swimming regional

JENKS — While there wasn’t much drama in the boys’ Class 5A East Regional on Friday at Jenks Trojan Aquatic Center — as Bishop Kelley won in dominating fashion — the real nail-biter came during the girls’ session later in the evening.
Defending regional champion Harrah entered the final race, the 400-yard freestyle relay, clinging to a slight point edge over Fort Gibson, 301-298. Fort Gibson responded, though, by taking second in the relay while Harrah ended up fifth. That gave Fort Gibson enough points to claim the title, 332-329. Bishop Kelley finished third with 305.
Despite not winning any events, Fort Gibson prevailed with impressive depth, winding up with seven top-five placings, as well as 15 top eight finishers. Harrah had six top-five and 12 top-eight placers.
“I’m so proud of these girls, they deserve it,” Fort Gibson coach Leslie White said. “They’ve been working so hard. I think the girls came in and did what they were supposed to do. I had several girls just drop ridiculous amounts of time, especially that last relay. I’m so proud of what they did today.”
For the Tigers, Haylee Schapp placed second in the 100-yard breaststroke and third in the 200 IM, while Taylor French finished third in the 100 freestyle and fifth in the 50 free, and Sadie Allen was third in the 100 butterfly.
In other races, Cascia Hall freshman Ella Newhouse won both the 200 IM and the 100 breaststroke, Oologah’s Mia Pendleton triumphed in both the 50 free and 100 free and freshman Macy Lewis of OKC McGuinness took both the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke. Bishop Kelley freshman Alex Lane won the 500 free, while also anchoring the Comets’ victorious 200 medley and 200 free relays. Victoria Whitbeck of OKC McGuinness won the 200 free, while also helping them take the 400 free relay.
In the boys’ competition earlier, it was no surprise that Bishop Kelley, winner of the two previous 5A state championships, dominated. Performances at the regionals determine who qualifies for the state meet, which begins on Feb. 19, so Kelley should be considered the favorite to three-peat.
The Comets won seven of eight individual events and all three relays to cruise to the regional title with 502 points. Fort Gibson finished as runners-up by edging OKC McGuinness by less than two seconds in the final 400 free relay to end up with 295 points to McGuinness’ 294.
In addition to all the individual championships, Bishop Kelley also overwhelmed the competition with its depth, claiming 16 top-five finishers and placing 21 among the top eight. By comparison, Fort Gibson had eight top-fivers and 13 in the top eight, while McGuinness had six and 11, respectively.
“It went okay for me, but (my teammates) did really good today, and I’m pretty proud of them,” said Kelley senior Sam Duda, who won both the 200 free and 500 free (by 21 seconds). “It makes us all happy that we’re going for our third year in a row, and it’s great everyone gets along. I think they really deserve it, they’ve been working hard all season, so I’m glad we’re on track for this.”
Additionally for Kelley, Tyler Hoang won both the 200 IM and 100 butterfly, Preston Hoang won the 100 free and 100 breaststroke, and Ian Wilson took the 50 free. Wilson also placed third in the 100 free, Owen Anderson finished second in the 200 free behind Duda, Aiden Gilcrest was third in the 100 butterfly and Joey Priest placed third in the 500 free.
For Fort Gibson — which was fourth at last year’s regional and eighth at the state meet — placing second with a small, eight-swimmer team was a huge accomplishment.
“I can’t even believe it,” White said. “These boys have been working so hard and I’m just so proud of my young group that have never been to a meet like this, how they kept calm and really swam their best.”
Colin Martin placed second in the 200 IM, Zach Hardy finished third in the 50 free, and Dalton Ross was third in the 100 backstroke for Fort Gibson. Also, Ben Watts placed third in the 200 free and fourth in the 50 free, while also swimming the final leg of the last relay that gave the Tigers the points to jump over McGuinness into second.
Adair sophomore Jacob Perryman won the other individual race, the 100 backstroke, while also placing second in the 100 free.
Class 5A East Regional
Boys
Team standings: 1. Bishop Kelley, 502; 2. Fort Gibson, 295; 3. OKC McGuinness, 294; 4. Harrah, 196; 5. Oologah, 137; 6. Oklahoma Bible, 55; 7. Adair, 37; T8. Memorial, 33; T8. Holland Hall, 33; 10. Cascia Hall, 32; 11. Edison, 12.
Top finishers
200 Medley Relay: 1. Bishop Kelley, 1:48.00; 2. Fort Gibson, 1:51.61; 3. OKC McGuinness, 1:56.42; 4. Oologah, 2:08.45; 5. Harrah, 2:09.67.
200 Yard Freestyle: 1. Sam Duda, Bishop Kelley, 1:52.32; 2. Owen Anderson, Bishop Kelley, 1:59.27; 3. Ben Watts, Fort Gibson, 2:09.88. 4. Jacob Philbeck, Bishop Kelley, 2:11.77; T5. Sergio Martinez, OKC McGuinness, 2:16.41; T5. Henry Ison, OKC McGuinness, 2:16.41; 7. Reins Watson, Harrah, 2:17.78; 8. Zackary Bates, Fort Gibson, 2:18.22; 9. Jack Kolb, Fort Gibson, 2:20.48; 10. Zackary McCord, Harrah, 2:23.99; 11. Alexander Parent, OKC McGuinness, 2:25.36; 12. Caleb Gilbert, Bishop Kelley, 2:27.96; 13. Keaton Dollarhide, Edison, 2:28.99; 14. Turner Determan, Harrah, 2:33.14; 15. Elijah Austin, Oologah, 2:39.16; 16. Zachariah Chorette, Memorial, 2:44.29.
200 Yard IM: 1. Tyler Hoang, Bishop Kelley, 2:05.56; 2. Colin Martin, Fort Gibson, 2:12.31; 3. John Pethoud, Oklahoma Bible, 2:13.74 ; 4. Clifford Helgason, Memorial, 2:13.96; 5. Brodey Massad, Fort Gibson, 2:21.12; 6. Joey Priest, Bishop Kelley, 2:22.34; 7. Santiago Hernande, OKC McGuinness, 2:24.57; 8. Max Bunnag, OKC McGuinness, 2:24.65; 9. David Hernandez, OKC McGuinness, 2:24.95; 10. Ian Gilcrest, Bishop Kelley, 2:40.59; 11. Landry Longley, Harrah, 2:42.46.
50 Yard Freestyle: 1. Ian Wilson, Bishop Kelley, 22.63; 2. Sebastian Molina, Cascia Hall, 23.12; 3. Zach Hardy, Fort Gibson, 24.88; 4. Ben Watts, Fort Gibson, 25.75; 5. Jacob Philbeck, Bishop Kelley, 26.04; 6. Evan Rutledge, Oklahoma Bible, 26.60; 7. Bryce Stevens, Oologah, 26.69; 8. Riley Montross, Bishop Kelley, 26.85; 9. Braden Langbehn, Oologah, 26.86; 10. Nathan Langbehn, Oologah, 27.18; 11. Hayden Grimes, Harrah, 27.31; 12. Nicholas Schoeffler, OKC McGuinness, 27.78; 13. Jacob Williams, OKC McGuinness, 28.29; 14. Kole Franklin, Oologah, 28.72; 15. Brayden Hughes, Bishop Kelley, 30.50; 16. Christopher Lomoro, OKC McGuinness, 30.90.
100 Yard Butterfly: 1. Tyler Hoang, Bishop Kelley, 55.00; 2. William Schenk, Holland Hall, 57.28; 3. Aden Gilcrest, Bishop Kelley, 1:03.10; 4. Sergio Martinez, OKC McGuinness, 1:06.33; 5. Riley Montross, Bishop Kelley, 1:07.69; 6. Zain Clark, Harrah, 1:10.14; 7. James Nguyen, OKC McGuinness, 1:11.31.
100 Yard Freestyle: 1. Preston Hoang, Bishop Kelley, 48.61; 2. Jacob Perryman, Adair, 49.36; 3. Ian Wilson, Bishop Kelley, 51.11; 4. Sebastian Molina, Cascia Hall, 51.25; 5. Dalton Ross, Fort Gibson, 51.36; 6. Cogan Frohnapfel, Bishop Kelley, 53.12; 7. Zach Hardy, Fort Gibson, 56.05; 8. Jacob Moad, OKC McGuinness, 56.07; 9. Evan Rutledge, Oklahoma Bible, 1:00.43; 10. James Nguyen, OKC McGuinness, 1:04.10; 11. Nicholas Schoeffler, OKC McGuinness, 1:04.39; 12. Hayden Grimes, Harrah, 1:04.77; 13. Keaton Dollarhide, Edison, 1:05.40; 14. Turner Determan, Harrah, 1:06.17; 15. Jacob Williams, OKC McGuinness, 1:08.22; 16. Lukacs Acker-Breslin, Edison, 1:08.77.
500 Yard Freestyle: 1. Sam Duda, Bishop Kelley, 5:16.42; 2. David Hernandez, OKC McGuinness, 5:37.68; 3. Joey Priest, Bishop Kelley, 5:42.67; 4. Riley Denis, Bishop Kelley, 6:08.57; 5. Reins Watson, Harrah, 6:10.57; 6. Zackary McCord, Harrah, 6:27.97; 7. Jack Kolb, Fort Gibson, 6:31.49; 8. T.J. Hofeld, Harrah, 8:26.13.
200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. Bishop Kelley, 1:35.84; 2. Fort Gibson, 1:39.92; 3. Oologah, 1:47.32;4. OKC McGuinness, 1:47.42; 5. Harrah, 1:51.08.
100 Yard Backstroke: 1. Jacob Perryman, Adair, 53.29; 2. Clifford Helgason, Memorial, 59.30; 3. Dalton Ross, Fort Gibson, 59.9; 4. Jacob Moad, OKC McGuinness, 1:01.96; 5. Cogan Frohnapgel, Bishop Kelley, 1:02.35; 6. Owen Anderson, Bishop Kelley, 1:07.12; 7. Zackary Bates, Fort Gibson, 1:09.32; 8. Jace Jones, Harrah, 1:09.53; 9. Henry Ison, OKC McGuinness, 1:09.57; 10. Riley Denis, Bishop Kelley, 1:12.57; 11. Sam Hernandez, Bishop Kelley, 1:19.16; 12. Elijah Austin, Oologah, 1:27.33; 13. Logan Bell, Harrah, 1:28.36.
100 Yard Breaststroke: 1. Preston Hoang, Bishop Kelley, 1:03.48; 2. John Pethoud, Oklahoma Bible, 1:03.92; 3. William Schenk, Holland Hall, 1:05.47; 4. Max Bunnag, OKC McGuinness, 1:06.01; 5. Brodey Massad, Fort Gibson, 1:06.94; 6. Colin Martin, Fort Gibson, 1:08.69; 7. Aiden Gilcrest, Bishop Kelley, 1:13.10; 8. Santiago Hernandez, OKC McGuinness, 1:16.75; 9. Ian Gilcrest, Bishop Kelley, 1:19.39; 10. Caleb Gilbert, Bishop Kelley, 1:20.05; 11. Taylor Harrington, Oologah, 1:20.83; 12. Alexander Parent, OKC McGuinness, 1:22.78; 13. Patrick Hofeld, Harrah, 1:26.39; 14. Lukacs Acker-Breslin, Eidson, 1:29.78; 15. Steven Cooper, Fort Gibson, 1:37.93; 16. Braden Breshears, Oologah, 1:39.19.
400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1.Bishop Kelley, 3:27.68; 2. Fort Gibson, 3:58.36; 3. OKC McGuinness, 4:00.28; 4. Oologah, 4:13.10; 5. Harrah, 4:13.11.
Girls
Team standings: 1. Fort Gibson, 332; 2. Harrah, 329; 3. Bishop Kelley, 305; 4. OKC McGuinness, 270.5; 5. Edison, 210.5; 6. Oologah, 174; 7. Cascia Hall, 71; 8. Metro Christian, 32; 9. Memorial, 14; 10. Checotah, 9.
Top finishers
200 Yard Medley Relay: 1. Bishop Kelley, 2:03.67; 2. Fort Gibson, 2:06.57; 3. Edison, 2:10.32; 4. Harrah, 2:13.38; 5. OKC McGuinness, 2:24.82.
200 Yard Freestyle: 1. Victoria Whitbeck, OKC McGuinness, 2:01.26; 2. Addison Heck, Edison, 2:04.02; 3. Gabrielle Packard, Metro Christian, 2:05.83; 4. Regan Hoyt, Bishop Kelley, 2:12.62; 5. Peyton Matteson, OKC McGuinness, 2:26.86; 6. Phoebe Colbert, Fort Gibson, 2:27.28; 7. Kassie Stach, Fort Gibson, 2:31.99; 8. Riley Raasch, Fort Gibson, 2:32.61; 9. Jin Alonso, Edison, 2:33.26; 10. Madeline Slama, 2:37.67; 11. Maeci Johns, Harrah, 2:41.24; 12. Laurel Martich, Bishop Kelley, 2:41.26; 13. Brooklin Landers, Fort Gibson, 2:50.01; 14. Jordan Devine, Harrah, 2:55.60.
200 Yard IM: 1. Ella Newhouse, Cascia Hall, 2:17.09; 2. Alex Lane, Bishop Kelley, 2:20.12; 3. Haylee Schapp, Fort Gibson, 2:21.23; 4. Macie Middendorf, Harrah, 2:36.78; 5. Abie Dukelow, Cascia Hall, 2:38.33; 6. Kailey Jones, Harrah, 2:44.04; 7. Kaycee Farmer, Fort Gibson, 2:46.11; 8. Erika Vivar, Edison, 2:52.70; 9. Maya Vivar, Edison, 2:53.76; 10. Peyton Matteson, OKC McGuinness, 2:54.66; 11. Kim Kuehnert, Bishop Kelley, 2:57.63; 12. Bella Zimmerman, Bishop Kelley, 2:59.21; 13. Rachel Hofeld, Harrah, 3:02.47.
50 Yard Freestyle: 1. Mia Pendleton, Oolgah, 24.52; 2. Abbey Mink, Bishop Kelley, 25.85; 3. Leah Vera, Edison, 27.96; 4. Ansley Ramsey, Oologah, 28.22; 5. Taylor French, Fort Gibson, 28.29; T6. Lilianna Gavula, OKC McGuinness, 28.48; T6. Bella Saunders, Edison, 28.48; 8. Randea Bryant, Harrah, 28.75; 9. Emma Kuzniar, Harrah, 28.98; 10. Ashlan Munson, Bishop Kelley, 29.67; 11. Kenzie Chacon, Oologah, 31.72; 12. McKenzie Meyer, Memorial, 32.05; 13. Maggie Colbert, Fort Gibson, 33.50; 14. Addisyn Fitzgerald, OKC McGuinness, 36.21; 15. Emily Magness, Bishop Kelley, 37.87; 16. Lauren Kusel, OKC McGuinness, 38.21.
100 Yard Butterfly: 1. Macy Lewis, OKC McGuinness, 59.71; 2. Abbey Mink, Bishop Kelley, 1:01.54; 3. Sadie Allen, Fort Gibson, 1:11.23; 4. Riley Raasch, Fort Gibson, 1:16.49; 5. Madeline Slama, Harrah, 1:21.04; 6. Kendra Wake, Oologah, 1:22.53; 7. Brooklin Landers, Fort Gibson, 1:24.15; 8. Rachel Hofeld, Harrah, 1:26.25; 9. Mia Ruiz, Harrah, 1:26.29; 10. Ashlan Munson, Bishop Kelley, 1:40.27.
100 Yard Freestyle: 1. Mia Pendleton, Oologah, 53.80; 2. Leah Vera, Edison, 1:00.89; 3. Taylor French, Fort Gibson, 1:01.93; 4. Allison Andrews, Bishop Kelley, 1:03.95; 5. Anna French, Fort Gibson, 1:06.31; 6. Emma Kuzniar, Harrah, 1:06.35; 7. Lilianna Gavula, OKC McGuinness, 1:07.01; 8. Jacklynn Determan, Harrah, 1:07.57; 9. Bella Zimmerman, Bishop Kelley, 1:10.78; 10. Melody Slatton, Harrah, 1:12.20; 11. Maddie Devine, Harrah, 1:12.26; 12. Elisabeth Ortiz, Checotah, 1:12.41; 13. Laurel Martich, Bishop Kelley, 1:14.42; 14. Addisyn Fitzgerald, OKC McGuinness, 1:21.19; 15. Kaitlyn Burris, Fort Gibson, 1:21.39; 16. Kaitlyn Gifford, 1:24.58.
500 Yard Freestyle: 1. Alex Lane, Bishop Kelley, 5:22.17; 2. Victoria Whitbeck, OKC McGuinness, 5:25.48; 3. Gabrielle Packard, Metro Christian, 5:28.52; 4. Addison Heck, Edison, 5:46.54; 5. Randea Bryant, Harrah, 6:16.15; 6. Sadie Allen, Fort Gibson, 6:28.09; 7. Phoebe Colbert, Fort Gibson, 6:45.02; 8. Katharine Elbow, OKC McGuinness, 6:57.25; 9. Brylee Howard, Harrah, 6:58.60; 10. Kassie Stach, Fort Gibson, 7:06.41; 11. Maeci Johns, Harrah, 7:13.28; 12. Ava Ford, Bishop Kelley, 7:45.78; 13. Jordan Devine, Harrah, 8:01.95.
200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. Bishop Kelley, 1:49.94; 2. OKC McGuinness, 1:51.73; 3. Oologah, 1:55.81; 4. Harrah, 1:57.41; 5. Edison, 1:59.26; 6. Fort Gibson, 1:59.27.
100 Yard Backstroke: 1. Macy Lewis, OKC McGuinness,1:00.02; 2. Haylee Schapp, Fort Gibson, 1:03.90; 3. Macie Middendorf, Harrah, 1:07.00; 4. Allison Andrews, Bishop Kelley, 1:15.29; 5. Kamryn Osburn, Oologah, 1:15.61; 6. Kaycie Farmer, Fort Gibson, 1:15.73; 7. Katharine Elbow, OKC McGuinness, 1:16.86; 8. Ansley Ramsey, Oologah, 1:17.90; 9. Kim Kuehnert, Bishop Kelley, 1:19.41; 10. Anna French, Fort Gibson, 1:19.41; 11. Jacklynn Determan, Harrah, 1:20.11; 12. Brylee Howard, Harrah, 1:27.56; 13. Lauren Kusel, OKC McGuinness, 1:35.84; 14. Elizabeth Nguyen, Bishop Kelley, 1:37.01; 15. Persis Phelps, Memorial, 2:13.27.
100 Yard Breaststroke: 1. Ella Newhouse, Cascia Hall, 1:11.93; 2. Abie Dukelow, Cascia Hall, 1:19.86; 3. Regan Hoyt, Bishop Kelley, 1:21.15; 4. Melody Slatton, Harrah, 1:27.99; 5. Maddie Devine, Harrah, 1:28.15; 6. Mia Ruizz, Harrah, 1:29.07; 7. Romy Abu-Fadel, OKC McGuinness, 1:29.25; 8. Talan Cly, Oologah, 1:30.10; 9. Jin Alonso, Edison, 1:30.78; 10. McKenzzie Meyer, Memorial, 1:31.84; 11. Maggie Colbert, Fort Gibson, 1:32.20; 12. Izzy Deller, Bishop Kelley, 1:32.87; 13. Elisabeth Ortiz, Checotah, 1:34.38; 14. Maya Vivar, Edison, 1:34.93; 15. Lily Dale, Oologah, 1:36.01; 16. Kaitlyn Burris, Fort Gibson, 1:39.12.
400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. OKC McGuinness, 4:05.42; 2. Fort Gibson, 4:05.83; 3. Edison, 4:11.52; 4. Oologah, 4:27.24; 5. Harrah, 4:33.71; 6. Bishop Kelley, 4:48.66.