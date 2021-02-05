Fort Gibson girls, Bishop Kelley boys roll at 5A swimming regional

In other races, Cascia Hall freshman Ella Newhouse won both the 200 IM and the 100 breaststroke, Oologah’s Mia Pendleton triumphed in both the 50 free and 100 free and freshman Macy Lewis of OKC McGuinness took both the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke. Bishop Kelley freshman Alex Lane won the 500 free, while also anchoring the Comets’ victorious 200 medley and 200 free relays. Victoria Whitbeck of OKC McGuinness won the 200 free, while also helping them take the 400 free relay.

In the boys’ competition earlier, it was no surprise that Bishop Kelley, winner of the two previous 5A state championships, dominated. Performances at the regionals determine who qualifies for the state meet, which begins on Feb. 19, so Kelley should be considered the favorite to three-peat.

The Comets won seven of eight individual events and all three relays to cruise to the regional title with 502 points. Fort Gibson finished as runners-up by edging OKC McGuinness by less than two seconds in the final 400 free relay to end up with 295 points to McGuinness’ 294.

In addition to all the individual championships, Bishop Kelley also overwhelmed the competition with its depth, claiming 16 top-five finishers and placing 21 among the top eight. By comparison, Fort Gibson had eight top-fivers and 13 in the top eight, while McGuinness had six and 11, respectively.