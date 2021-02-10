Fort Gibson freshman Peighton Mullins scores upset and is latest wrestler of the week

Capable underdog
Not everyone was hugely surprised that Fort Gibson freshman Peighton Mullins defeated a returning state champion to win the 147-pound class in the first OSSAA-sanctioned East girls regional wrestling tournament Monday at Broken Arrow.
Mullins defeated Bixby junior Emma Thompson, reigning champ from last year’s exhibition state tournament, 7-2 in the final, her fourth match of the day.
It capped a busy few days for Mullins, who also won the Junior High AllState Wrestling meet (for the second time in her career) last weekend in Oklahoma City.
Taken together, those achievements were more than enough to justify her selection as the latest Ted Knight Automotive Tulsa World wrestler of the week.
Mullins went into the regional as an unseeded wrestler, but that was due to a technicality.
Almost her entire 22-2 record this season was compiled against other junior-high wrestlers. She wasn’t at last year’s state tournament because she was in the eighth grade and not eligible.
Matchup to avoid
That meant she had little tangible criteria to be rated ahead of other varsity wrestlers, Fort Gibson coach Sammy Johnson said. But those familiar with Mullins knew how capable she is. Johnson warned rival coaches of the same thing.
“I said it could be a bad break for whoever draws (her) in the first round," Johnson said.
Mullins had to beat the sixth seed (Jay’s Ciara Franco-Shrum), third seed (Henryetta’s Madison Byroads) and second seed (Chandler’s Allison Conway) to reach the championship match, and pinned two of them.
She had wrestled Thompson “three or four times before," she said, but never won. However, she picked up a few things from the earlier matches that helped her turn the tables Monday.
Mullins seemed in control early in the second period and never let up. It probably wouldn’t be a surprise if she and Thompson meet again in the state tournament, Feb. 25 in Oklahoma City.
Call it what you want
Alexis Miller is headed back to Oklahoma City with a No. 1 seed in 107 after pinning Vian’s Avery Richey in the regional final.
The Wagoner senior won last year’s exhibition state crown in the same weight, and don’t try to tell her it didn’t mean anything.
“With every girl I talked to, I was like, `No matter what anybody says, this is a state title. I don’t care if it’s sanctioned or not — that’s just a name they give it,” she said. “Everybody was wrestling in it just like they would have been if it had been sanctioned.”
More junior high winners
Several other athletes representing the Tulsa area brought home gold medals from the Junior High Allstate Wrestling meet in Oklahoma City last weekend.
Boys: Iziah Tusler, Cushing (87 pounds); Stockton Allen, Bixby (94); Colt Collett, Checotah Metcats (113) and; Grady Mittasch, Roller Academy of Wrestling (118); Miles Velasquez, Team Tulsa WC (123); LaDarion Lockett, Stillwater (128); and Landyn Sommer, Stillwater (133).
Girls: Jadyn Roller, Bixby (94); Terralin Banner, Broken Arrow JH Girls (101); Brissa Bernal, Bixby (113); Stella Edison, Glenpool (128); Millie Azlin, Team Tulsa WC (143); Ava Reyburn, Broken Arrow JH Girls (175); and Kali Hayden, Broken Arrow JH Girls (200).
— Mike Brown, Tulsa World