Fort Gibson freshman Peighton Mullins scores upset and is latest wrestler of the week

“I said it could be a bad break for whoever draws (her) in the first round," Johnson said.

Mullins had to beat the sixth seed (Jay’s Ciara Franco-Shrum), third seed (Henryetta’s Madison Byroads) and second seed (Chandler’s Allison Conway) to reach the championship match, and pinned two of them.

She had wrestled Thompson “three or four times before," she said, but never won. However, she picked up a few things from the earlier matches that helped her turn the tables Monday.

Mullins seemed in control early in the second period and never let up. It probably wouldn’t be a surprise if she and Thompson meet again in the state tournament, Feb. 25 in Oklahoma City.

Call it what you want

Alexis Miller is headed back to Oklahoma City with a No. 1 seed in 107 after pinning Vian’s Avery Richey in the regional final.

The Wagoner senior won last year’s exhibition state crown in the same weight, and don’t try to tell her it didn’t mean anything.