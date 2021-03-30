Former TU basketball standout Dante Swanson named as Wagoner head coach

Former University of Tulsa basketball standout Dante Swanson is Wagoner's new boys head basketball coach.

Wagoner athletic director Dale Condict announced Swanson's promotion Tuesday afternoon. Swanson, 40, is a 1999 Wagoner graduate and has been an assistant with the program.

"He's more than qualified," Condict said. "It was a real easy decision for us. We put the ball in his court. He's from here, he's a hard worker, he loves the kids, loves the game of basketball and the community, and he's already been helping us. Besides basketball, he's been part of our Summer Pride program that involves all sports. He played a part in our football success."

Swanson said he's "nervous and excited," about his first head coaching opportunity. He succeeds Zack Ange, who resigned last week after seven seasons to return to his alma mater, Cache, as girls basketball coach after leading Wagoner to its first boys area tournament since 2010.

"I was talking with coach Condict and he said you'll never feel fully ready for that first job," Swanson said. "I was real comfortable as an assistant and no one expected that Ange would leave. If I was going to be a head coach, this was the time. I've been here 4-or-5 years and am very familiar with the players. We've got some unfinished business and I would like to see us get back to state."