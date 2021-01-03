Former record-setting Locust Grove QB Mason Fine signs with CHL's Saskatchewan Roughriders

Fine is one five quarterbacks on the Roughriders' current roster, including 2019 starter Cody Fajardo. The former University of Nevada passer led the Roughriders to a 13-5 record and first place in the Western Conference in 2019.

“(Fajardo) contacted me to congratulate me and say he’s ready to get to work. It’s always good when a veteran reaches out to a younger player and tries to make him feel welcome,” Fine said. “That’s a step in the right direction.”

Lightly populated Saskatchewan province is one of North America’s greatest wheat producers. Located in the provincial capital of Regina (population: 215,106), the Roughriders are the CFL equivalent of the NFL’s Green Bay Packers.

Though Regina is the smallest city in the league, dwarfed by urban giants like Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton, the team has one of the strongest fan bases and is one of the oldest in the league, born in 1910.

Fine started nine games in his UNT freshman year and went on to pass for a school-record 12,505 yards over four seasons, ranking 28th in NCAA career passing.

He also set school records for passing TDs (93), total TDs (100), passer efficiency (140.68), passing completions (1,039) and attempts (1,655) and the most 300-yard passing games (18).