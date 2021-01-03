Former record-setting Locust Grove QB Mason Fine signs with CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders

Mason Fine said he isn’t worried about the frigid temperatures he’s likely to encounter playing football in western Canada.

The former record-setting Locust Grove and University of North Texas quarterback has had recent experience with that sort of thing.

“I just spent four days sitting in a deer stand in Nebraska, where the temperature was down to 16 degrees (with even lower wind chill),” he said with a chuckle.

The two-time former Conference USA offensive player of the year grew up in the Cherokee County community of Peggs, hunting with his father.

“I’ve just always enjoyed being outdoors,” he said.

Fine, 23, could see more of the Nebraska kind of weather in 2021 if he’s able to catch on with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

He signed Wednesday with the Canadian Football League team, which could mean a chance to play at the pro level.

“I don’t think I’m ready to go into full-time coaching,” he said. “I still have a desire to play the game.”

Fine, who ended his college career in 2019, spent the 2020 season working with his former Locust Grove head coach, Matt Hennesy, who now heads up the Pawhuska program.