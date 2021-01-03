Former record-setting Locust Grove QB Mason Fine signs with CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders

Mason Fine said he isn’t worried about the frigid temperatures he’s likely to encounter playing football in western Canada.
The former record-setting Locust Grove and University of North Texas quarterback has had recent experience with that sort of thing.
“I just spent four days sitting in a deer stand in Nebraska, where the temperature was down to 16 degrees (with even lower wind chill),” he said with a chuckle.
The two-time former Conference USA offensive player of the year grew up in the Cherokee County community of Peggs, hunting with his father.
“I’ve just always enjoyed being outdoors,” he said.
Fine, 23, could see more of the Nebraska kind of weather in 2021 if he’s able to catch on with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
He signed Wednesday with the Canadian Football League team, which could mean a chance to play at the pro level.
“I don’t think I’m ready to go into full-time coaching,” he said. “I still have a desire to play the game.”
Fine, who ended his college career in 2019, spent the 2020 season working with his former Locust Grove head coach, Matt Hennesy, who now heads up the Pawhuska program.
Fine tutored Huskies senior quarterback and recent UNT signee, Bryce Drummond, who passed for 4,015 yards and 59 touchdowns in 2020, leading his team to a 13-1 record and the Class A semifinals.
Fine received a two-year contract with a club option to re-sign in the third year. That’s if he wins a roster spot when training camp starts May 11.
Counting playoffs, the CFL season runs roughly from the first week of July through the final week of November. The 2020 season was canceled due to the coronavirus.
Fine still wants a shot at the National Football League, but he doesn’t view the CFL as a stepping stone.
“I’m 100% locked in on this deal,” he said. “I’m not going there to take the next step, I’m locked in on being the best quarterback I can be for the Roughriders,” he said.
CFL players make $68,000 per year on average.
“It’s not about the money, it’s a chance to continue playing and learning about this game I love,” he said.
The 5-foot-11, 190-pound quarterback wasn’t chosen in the NFL draft, but he did have an August tryout with the Chicago Bears.
The Roughriders have been interested for some time. They notified Fine after his UNT sophomore season that they held his CFL negotiation rights and stayed in touch throughout his college career.
After watching Fine throw a touchdown pass in the East-West Shrine Bowl in Florida last January, Roughriders general manager Terry O’Day said the team was “very interested” in signing him.
Fine is one five quarterbacks on the Roughriders’ current roster, including 2019 starter Cody Fajardo. The former University of Nevada passer led the Roughriders to a 13-5 record and first place in the Western Conference in 2019.
“(Fajardo) contacted me to congratulate me and say he’s ready to get to work. It’s always good when a veteran reaches out to a younger player and tries to make him feel welcome,” Fine said. “That’s a step in the right direction.”
Lightly populated Saskatchewan province is one of North America’s greatest wheat producers. Located in the provincial capital of Regina (population: 215,106), the Roughriders are the CFL equivalent of the NFL’s Green Bay Packers.
Though Regina is the smallest city in the league, dwarfed by urban giants like Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton, the team has one of the strongest fan bases and is one of the oldest in the league, born in 1910.
Fine started nine games in his UNT freshman year and went on to pass for a school-record 12,505 yards over four seasons, ranking 28th in NCAA career passing.
He also set school records for passing TDs (93), total TDs (100), passer efficiency (140.68), passing completions (1,039) and attempts (1,655) and the most 300-yard passing games (18).
At Locust Grove, he led the Pirates to a 37-3 record over his final three seasons and became the state’s career passing leader with 13,081 yards and 166 TDs. As a junior in 2014, he set state single-season passing records for yards (5,006) and TDs (71) while leading the Pirates to a 13-1 record and the 3A semifinals.
Fine will spend another few days with his parents in Cherokee County before returning to UNT, where he will train and work with Drummond, who plans to enroll in January, and former University of Tulsa quarterback Dane Evans.
Evans was a UNT graduate assistant in 2020 and is preparing for his third CFL season with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.