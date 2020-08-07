Mason Fine, the former legendary passer from Locust Grove, has been hired to coach quarterbacks at Pawhuska.
Fine will work with Pawhuska senior Bryce Drummond and be reunited with his former high school mentor, Matt Hennesy, who is now in his third year at the Huskies’ helm.
Fine broke the state’s single-season and career passing records at Locust Grove and went on to become the career-leading passer at the University of North Texas.
Drummond helped lead Pawhuska to the Class A quarterfinals last year and has given a verbal commitment to play at North Texas.
Over four high school seasons (2012-15), Fine threw for 13,081 yards and 166 touchdowns. As a junior in 2014, he set single-season records with 5,006 yards and 71 TDs while leading the Pirates to the 3A semifinals.
At UNT, he finished as the program's all-time passing leader with 12,505 yards and 93 TDs.
While coaching at Pawhuska, Fine will continue to work toward his primary goal of playing in the National Football League.