Felix Jones, a former Dallas Cowboys first-round draft choice, will be the featured speaker at the All-World Awards on June 29 at the Cox Business Convention Center in downtown Tulsa.

The banquet honors the top performers in area high school sports. The Tulsa World has awarded more than $150,000 in scholarships over the past six years at the event.

For the fourth year in a row, the All-World Awards are sponsored by Bill Knight Automotive.

Jones, a running back, was the Tulsa World’s metro and state football player of the year in 2004 with 2,282 rushing yards and 48 touchdowns to help Booker T. Washington reach the Class 5A final. He also was a track and field standout for Washington and played on the 2005 state runner-up basketball team.

Jones was an All-American as a kick returner at Arkansas in 2007 and the Cowboys’ top pick in ‘08.

Jones played in the NFL from 2008-13 with his first five seasons for Dallas before finishing his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He led the NFL with a 5.9 per carry yards average in 2009 and had a career-high 1,250 total yards in 2010.

“Felix Jones is the ideal leader to put in front of the best high school student athletes in the Tulsa area,” said Jason Collington, editor of the Tulsa World. “He is someone who accomplished a lot on the football field but he’s so much more than that. He’s someone who is continuing to make an impact in Tulsa to this day. I can’t wait to hear his message to our audience at the All-World Awards.”

Tickets for the All-World Awards Banquet are available at allworldawards.com — $65 for general admission.

Check-in time will be from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. and the awards ceremony will begin at 7 p.m.

During the June 29 banquet, selections for the athlete of the year in 20 varsity high school sports will be announced. There also will be winners announced for other awards that honor the top overall athletes of the year, coaches, comeback, inspirational and scholar athletes. There also will be a lifetime achievement award winner.

Each winning athlete will receive a scholarship along with his or her award.

As part of the annual All-World Awards, the World also wants to honor the best mascot, band, cheer squad, dance team and fan base in a contest sponsored by Tulsa Tech.

Winners will be based on who gets the most votes.

Voting begins May 15 at go.tulsaworld.com/schoolspirit

