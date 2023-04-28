Felix Jones, a former Dallas Cowboys first-round draft choice, will be the featured speaker at the All-World Awards on June 29 at the Cox Business Convention Center in downtown Tulsa.
The banquet honors the top performers in area high school sports.
For the fourth year in a row, the All-World Awards are sponsored by Bill Knight Automotive.
Check out the honorees in soccer, baseball, track & field and golf
Jones, a running back, was the Tulsa World’s metro and state football player of the year in 2004 with 2,282 rushing yards and 48 touchdowns to help Booker T. Washington reach the Class 5A final, an All-American as a kick returner at Arkansas in 2007 and the Cowboys’ top pick in ‘08. Jones also was a track and field standout for Washington and played on the 2005 state runner-up basketball team.
Jones played in the NFL from 2008-13 with his first five seasons for Dallas before finishing his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He led the NFL with a 5.9 per carry yards average in 2009 and had a career-high 1,250 total yards in 2010.
“Felix Jones is the ideal leader to put in front of the best high school student athletes in the Tulsa area," said Jason Collington, editor of the Tulsa World. "He is someone who accomplished a lot on the football field but he’s so much more than that. He’s someone who is continuing to make an impact in Tulsa to this day. I can’t wait to hear his message to our audience at the All-World Awards.”
Tickets for the All-World Awards Banquet are available at
— $65 for general admission. allworldawards.com
Check-in time will be from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. and the awards ceremony will begin at 7 p.m.
The first group of 24 finalists from fall sports for All-World awards was announced earlier this year. The 25 winter sports finalists have been revealed this week -- swimming on Wednesday, wrestling on Thursday, boys basketball on Friday and girls basketball on Saturday. Spring sports finalists will be announced soon after their seasons end in May.
During the June 29 banquet, selections for the athlete of the year in 20 varsity high school sports will be announced. There also will be winners announced for other awards that honor the top overall athletes of the year, coaches, comeback, inspirational and scholar athletes. There also will be a lifetime achievement award winner.
Each winning athlete will receive a scholarship along with his or her award. The World has awarded more than $150,000 in scholarships over the past six years.
As part of the annual All-World Awards, the World also wants to honor the best mascot, band, cheer squad, dance team and fan base in a contest sponsored by Tulsa Tech.
Winners will be based on who gets the most votes.
Nominations can be submitted at
until May 5. Voting starts May 15 and continues until June 2. go.tulsaworld.com/schoolspirit
Photos: A look back at Felix Jones' career
Felix Jones
Felix Jones, Booker T. Washington running back, makes a run for the end zone vs. Hale at LaFortune Stadium in 2002.
Tulsa World file photo
Felix Jones
Booker T. Washington's Felix Jones is tackled by Guthrie's Josh Chappell in the first quarter of the Class 5A championship game at Lewis Field in Stillwater, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2002.
Tulsa World file photo
Felix Jones
Felix Jones, a senior at Booker T. Washington High School, stands at the spot on the field where he injured his ankle during a game at the beginning of the 2003 season.
Tulsa World file photo
Felix Jones
Edison linebacker Lance Meeker can't bring down Booker T. Washington running back Felix Jones on a big Hornet gain in the first quarter at LaFortune Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2004. Jones had three touchdowns in the first quarter, two runs and a punt return.
Tulsa World file photo
Felix Jones
Bartlesville player No. 22 Ben Rovenstine guards Booker T. Washington player No. 34 Felix Jones during the second half of the boys High School basketball game at the Tourament of Champions at the ORU Mabee Center in Tulsa, Okla. on December 29,2004.
Tulsa World file photo
Felix Jones
Felix Jones from Booker T. Washington High School signs a letter of intent to play football with the University of Arkansas on Wednesday, February 2, 2005. Washington High School principal Dr. Debi Boyles (left) and Felix's mother, Debra E. Jones, look on.
Tulsa World file photo
Felix Jones
Arkansas tailback Felix Jones reacts after returning a kickoff 100-yards for a touchdown during the second quarter against Mississippi State Saturday, Nov. 19, 2005, in Little Rock, Ark.
AP File Photo
Felix Jones
Arkansas tailback Felix Jones (25) runs around LSUs afety Jessie Daniels (31) during the first quarter of their college football game in Little Rock, Ark., Friday, Nov. 24, 2006.
AP File Photo
Felix Jones
Running back Felix Jones of Arkansas runs a drill at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2008.
AP File Photo
Felix Jones
Booker T. Washington high school football player Felix Jones ahead of the NFL Draft on April 24, 2008.
Tulsa World file photo
Felix Jones
Dallas Cowboys running back Felix Jones (28) eludes Cleveland Browns safety Sean Jones (26) during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 7, 2008, in Cleveland.
AP File Photo
Felix Jones
Players listen as Felix Jones II talks about holding onto the ball at his Running Back to Make a Difference Football and Life Skills Camp May 9, 2009.
Photo by MIKE SIMONS, Tulsa World file
Felix Jones
Dallas Cowboys running back Felix Jones (28) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown as Oakland Raiders cornerback Tyvon Branch (33) looks on in the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2009, in Arlington, Texas.
AP File Photo
Felix Jones
Dallas Cowboys running back Felix Jones (28) smiles as he heads to the end zone for a touchdown in front of Philadelphia Eagles safety Sean Jones (26) and cornerback Asante Samuel (22) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2010, in Arlington, Texas.
AP File Photo
Felix Jones
Dallas Cowboys running back Felix Jones (center) and New Orleans Saints wide receiver Robert Meachem (right) react to a pass play during the Felix Jones II Sound Mind Sound Body Football Academy at Booker T. Washington High School, Saturday, May 29, 2010.
Tulsa World file photo
Felix Jones
Dallas Cowboy's Felix Jones signs a football for Jace Barcellona, 7, with the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Dallas Friday Oct. 29, 2010 in Lewisville, Texas. Felix Jones joined Katzkin Leather for the Auto Interior Makeover event at Toyota of Lewisville.
AP File Photo
Felix Jones
Dallas Cowboys player Felix Jones signs an autograph for Harold Thompson at the North Mabee Boys and Girls Club in Tulsa on Wednesday, February 16, 2011. Jones presented a check at the facility and discussed the upcoming MVP Weekend's efforts to benefit inner-city youth.
Tulsa World file photo
Felix Jones
Current Dallas Cowboys running back and former Booker T. Washington standout Felix Jones laughs after hitting an errant shot during the Tulsa Sports Charities golf tournament, at the Cedar Ridge Country Club during the celebrity at Monday, May 2, 2011.
Tulsa World file photo
Felix Jones
Dallas Cowboys running back Felix Jones works with young football players during his third annual summer camp at Chapman Stadium at the University of Tulsa on Saturday, June 25, 2011.
Tulsa World file photo
Felix Jones
Dallas Cowboys running back Felix Jones (28) is tackled by New York Giants cornerback Corey Webster during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2012, in East Rutherford, N.J.
AP File Photo
Felix Jones
First lady Michelle Obama speaks to Dallas Cowboy Felix Jones during a Let's Move event with members of Bravo's series "Top Chef" at Kleberg Rylie Recreation Center with students from Nancy Moseley Elementary School, Friday, Feb. 10, 2012, in Dallas, during her three day national tour celebrating the second anniversary of Let's Move.
AP File Photo
Felix Jones
Dallas Cowboys running back Felix Jones falls into the end zone for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2012.
AP File Photo
Felix Jones
Dallas Cowboys running back Felix Jones (28) celebrates after a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2012, in Philadelphia.
AP File Photo
Felix Jones
Washington Redskins' DeAngelo Hall (23), Madieu Williams (41) and London Fletcher (59), on ground, watch as Dallas Cowboys running back Felix Jones (28) leaps into the end zone for a score in the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 22, 2012 in Arlington, Texas.
AP File Photo
Felix Jones
Felix Jones talks to campers during his fifth annual football camp at Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa, Okla., Saturday, June 22, 2013.
Tulsa World file photo
Felix Jones
Pittsburgh Steelers' Felix Jones (23) runs against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2013.
AP File Photo
Felix Jones
NFL player and Tulsa native Felix Jones talks with young football players in a free camp at Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa on Saturday, June 28, 2014.
Tulsa World file photo
Felix Jones
Arkansas running back Felix Jones runs a drill during the NFL football veterans combine, Sunday, March 22, 2015, in Tempe, Ariz.
AP File Photo
Felix Jones
Former local high school standout and pro football player Felix Jones (center) watches young football players go through their warm-ups during a football camp for kids at Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa, Okla., taken on June 27, 2015.
Tulsa World file photo
Felix Jones
NFL player Felix Jones (left) talks with Caleb Edwards, 13, during the during a football camp hosted by NFL players at Booker T. Washington High School, on Saturday, June 17, 2017.
Tulsa World file photo
Felix Jones
Booker T. Washington honoree Felix Jones (center) is surrounded by family as he is honored during the school's Ring of Honor ceremony at the Booker T. Washington High School Nathan E. Harris Field House, on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.
Tulsa World file photo
Felix Jones
Former NFL and Booker T. Washington running back Felix Jones talks to fans during a Steph Simons concert at the Brady Mansion on Sunday, March 1, 2020.
Tulsa World file photo
Felix Jones
Former NFL player Felix Jones poses for photos in front of a mansion he purchased, taken on January 30, 2022.
Photo by JOEY JOHNSON/For the Tulsa World
