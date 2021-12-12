 Skip to main content
Former BTW athlete Colby Orcutt honored with national Heisman award
Former BTW athlete Colby Orcutt honored with national Heisman award

  • Updated
Former Booker T. Washington student-athlete Colby Orcutt was honored Saturday as the national 2020 female Heisman High School Scholarship winner during a ceremony in New York.

Orcutt is now a freshman on Michigan State's rowing team. As a freshman at BTW in 2018, she helped the Hornets win a Class 5A state soccer title and with her sister, Tori, finish second in 5A swimming.

After that season, the Orcutts moved to Fort Walton Beach, Florida, where they completed their high school careers. Tori was the national 2019 female Heisman winner and their brother, Daniel, won the male 2016 Heisman award. They are the only siblings to win the Heisman honor. The two older Orcutts are swimmers at Kentucky.

Colby Orcutt was honored this weekend due to the 2020 ceremony being a virtual event due to the COVID pandemic.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

