Former Booker T. Washington star Juwan Parker shows student-athletes the importance of academics in new book ‘The Guide’

Since finishing his basketball career, former Booker T. Washington High School standout Juwan Parker has wanted to give back to the sport he loves.
The Tulsa World’s 2011 State Player of the Year, Parker won two Class 5A Championships with the Hornets, and in his senior year averaged 21.8 points and 11.5 rebounds. Then at Georgia he averaged 8.3 points and 3.7 rebounds as a redshirt senior, and was named “the most educated man in college basketball” by ESPN. He entered the 2017-18 season as the only NCAA Division I player with a master’s degree in hand.
After leaving Georgia, he spent one season with Germany’s Nuremberg Falcons BC before joining the Milwaukee Bucks as a player development assistant. When Milwaukee released him amid the COVID-19-plagued 2019-20 season, he moved to South Carolina, where he’s currently an assistant coach at Heathwood Hall Episcopal School. Now he’s added authorship to his resume.
On March 16, Parker released his new book “The Guide: How to Win the Game of College,” which he’s already sold a few hundred copies of. Available on Amazon for $11.99, the book fulfills Parker’s mission to give back to basketball by enlightening younger players on the importance of academics.
“The book is essentially about the path to accomplishing what I accomplished,” Parker said. “I'll use my own journey kind of as a blueprint, but give different ways that students and student athletes can divide up their time, how to properly take advantage of high school and college time… if they're giving you a free education, then why not make the most of it and get it for all it’s worth.”
As someone who definitely maximized college, Parker’s the perfect blueprint. Parker’s father, Johnny, is a law professor at Tulsa and his mother, Linda has worked for Tulsa Public Schools Parker’s entire life. Academics are a pillar of their family, and Parker’s parents set high standards for him, sister Nikki and brother Jason, a former Tulsa basketball player and current Muskogee High School athletic director who wrote his own book in 2016.
While he had several full-ride basketball offers, Parker applied for roughly 20 academic scholarships and garnered $10-15,000 from those opportunities. At Georgia he deviated from the typical student’s path, taking 15 to 18 hours each semester and three to nine hours each summer. He pursued his degree in Business Administration and Management like a defender closing quickly on a would-be shooter.
He bested his siblings, who both got their undergraduate degrees in three years, by getting his in two and a half. Some might consider that workload academic self-torture now that mental health is a hot topic in college sports, but Parker’s grind had the opposite effect.
“After those two years were done of grinding and pushing it to the wall, which was a lot easier than it sounds, because I was finished, my school load dropped tremendously in graduate school...” Parker said. “Then on top of that, because I showed that I was a responsible student and my coaches didn't have to worry about me off the court, all my study halls are taken away, and now all my tutoring sessions are gone.
“So it really opens up a lot more free time as a college athlete, and as you get older, you realize time is the only commodity to be able to truly enjoy your college experience.”
An Achilles injury that cost Parker the 2015-16 season helped him pursue a master’s degree in Sport and Fitness Administration/Management — an opportunity he called a blessing despite the physical difficulty. His resolve harkened back to Johnny’s teaching that basketball eventually ends for everyone, and all players need a backup plan.
Parker’s career wasn’t finished at that point though, as he returned for a fifth season where he led the Bulldogs in 3-point shooting percentage. He also became Georgia’s second SEC Scholar Athlete of the Year, joining former Oklahoma head coach Dave Bliss. Then in 2019 he completed a second master’s degree in Family Financial Planning.
College sports is ruled by the NCAA Transfer Portal nowadays, making Parker’s five-year stay at Georgia a rarity. But the greater commodity in his story is his commitment to education.
Now, Parker’s hoping to teach other athletes to view education through his eyes. He’s always approached academics with the same intensity as basketball and emphasizes the importance of education to his players at Heathwood Hall.
“You can be Michael Jordan reincarnate,” Parker said. “But if you can't pass English, then nobody's ever going to know.”
Parker believes his book will be a resource for replicating his success and is looking to get “The Guide” into as many hands as possible. While he wrote it with Tulsa-area student-athletes in mind, he thinks it can make a difference in anyone’s life.
“Basketball, football (or) any other sport is not the only way to become a millionaire in this world, and that's a beautiful thing,” Parker said. “So if you can open up a child's eyes to all the possibilities… they now have 10 options to be successful in life, and to be honest, a lot of them are easier and a lot higher percentage of success than being a professional athlete.”