Zach Blankenship is Bixby Spartans' do-everything man

Special teams coach Trevor Suffal said Blankenship has a toughness one would associate with an Oklahoma State University wrestling signee who has won two state individual titles.

Blankenship went undefeated to the Class 6A crown at 132 pounds last winter, was 43-1 as the 120-pound champ as a freshman and has lost only four matches over three seasons.

Except for an elbow injury that cut short his sophomore year in the regional tournament, he might be going for a fourth straight individual crown when he returns to the mat in December.

“Wrestlers have a different mentality,” Suffal said. “They’re gonna work and work and work, and then when you believe they have nothing left, they find another gear.”

Suffal’s words “describe Zach very well,” said Presley, who has accounted for 6,370 combined rushing and receiving yards over four seasons. “When you think you have (Blankenship) down, he’s gonna pull out something extra and rumble 50 or 60 yards or however many yards it is.”

Blankenship has ample opportunities to carry the ball for a team that is outscoring opponents by 50.8 points per game. But it isn’t all mop-up duty. He’s often on the field with the first unit when Presley is deployed as a wideout.