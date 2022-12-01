With its next football title-game contract, the OSSAA wants a five-year situation

Each of the three previous prep football seasons ended with championship games played at the University of Central Oklahoma’s Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond.

When there would be a match-up like Owasso-Jenks (2019 in Class 6AI), Jenks-Union (2021 in 6AI) or Holland Hall-Lincoln Christian (2020 and 2021 in 3A), there was a consistent response from fans associated with those schools: “Why must we drive to Edmond for a game involving two Tulsa teams? Why not play at the University of Tulsa?”

Because of the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association’s contract with UCO, Edmond has been Championship Central since 2019. UCO recently spent $10 million on the beautification and expansion of Chad Richison Stadium.

After this weekend’s championship games are played at UCO, that contract will have expired. For a new contract that would take effect in 2023, the OSSAA’s bid process begins in January.

“We will look for a five-year agreement,” OSSAA executive director David Jackson indicated in a text message.

It isn’t known whether TU, OU or Oklahoma State is interested in becoming the site of the 6AI, 6AII, 5A, 4A and 3A title games — or if the OSSAA would consider a two-site situation, like playing the 6AI-6AII games in the Tulsa area and the 5A-4A-3A games elsewhere.

In only nine of the last 27 seasons has a team outside of Tulsa County been involved in the 6A championship game (1996-2013) or the 6AI championship game (since 2014).

As Union has the most impressive of all Oklahoma high school football facilities, it is expected that the Union Public Schools will submit a bid for the next championship-site contract.

The Owasso-Bixby showdown is set for 7 p.m. Friday. For the transport of football personnel and their gear, band personnel, spirit-squad personnel, school officials and students who want to attend the game, the Owasso Public Schools and Bixby Public Schools are using a combined total of 46 vehicles.

For the trip to Edmond, the Owasso fleet includes 15 buses, a tractor-trailer for equipment and four large SUVs. Bixby is using 20 buses, two box trucks and four large SUVs.

“For the sake of our fans and our parents, and for the sake of not having our students on the turnpike, we would love to have played this game at TU,” Owasso athletic director Zach Duffield said. “This was an OSSAA decision. We don’t always agree with those decisions, but we believe they do the best they can. When you’re got 480-plus schools in the association, it’s hard to make decisions that make everyone happy. Nobody is going to throw rocks at the fact that we’re playing in a championship game. We’re thrilled to be a part of it.”

Referring to the expense of doing the Edmond round trip with 20 Owasso school vehicles, and with gas prices still at a painful level, Duffield said, “It’s frustrating, but having this many kids be a part of a championship-game experience – you don’t put a price tag on that. These are events of a lifetime.

“When we get to be involved in something like this, we want to make a big deal of it for our kids. It’s a great problem to have."