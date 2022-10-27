With high school playoffs on the horizon, high-profile move-ins are affecting trajectories

With Jenks handily in control, quarterback Ike Owens remained on the sideline once the Trojans' offense regained possession.

In his place, quarterback Simian Gilkey trotted onto the field.

The junior quarterback completed two passes and rushed for a touchdown in the dying minutes of Jenks’ historic 90-9 win against Southmoore last week. For Gilkey, it was his first action in a Trojans uniform.

A month earlier, Gilkey — and his brother, starting left guard Maddox Gilkey — donned Union jerseys.

“I got to watch my 'big brother' (Que Overton) play in the state championship game (at Jenks),” Gilkey said. “I just needed to be back around the winning atmosphere.”

The Gilkeys started 2022 at Bartlesville before moving into the Union district. Several months later, they found themselves in Jenks, where the family has ties.

With Maddox Gilkey starting for the Trojans on the offensive line, and coach Keith Riggs planning to use special packages for the speedy Simian Gilkey, the two will be integral as the Trojans attempt to defend their title.

But had things gone differently this summer, it might not have been Gilkey coming off the bench.

After a tumultuous summer, which saw numerous high-caliber players change schools, the carousel of move-ins has impacted play this season in high school football. And with playoffs set to begin in two weeks, their impact cannot be overstated.

The Gilkeys weren’t the first to move. Over the summer, the Trojans lost their state-title winning QB Shaker Reisig to Union. After leading the Trojans to two wins over the Redhawks last season, Reisig would deliver a 38-3 rout against his former team in September.

While Reisig’s move has been heavily followed, a mix of frustration and playing time led to the move.

Reisig isn’t the only player added by Union. Booker T. Washington’s D.J. McKinney shifted to the Redhawks this summer, too. McKinney already has eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark this season, and with playoff stats could hit the 2,000-yard threshold.

With two weeks left, Union is 8-0. Jenks is 6-2. Booker T. Washington is 4-4.

"I would rather see people stay where they're at," said Stillwater quarterback Gage Gundy on the OK Preps Extra podcast. "I just don't think it's really fair."

The Bixby Spartans profited too. Owasso quarterback Austin Havens traded his maroon and white for blue and red, creating a lethal QB tandem with Connor Kirby.

There was also Kordell Gouldsby, a sophomore quarterback from Holland Hall who passed for 1,167 yards and 12 touchdowns before suffering a wrist injury that derailed his season.

While he played quarterback for the Dutch last season, Bixby has used Gouldsby as a receiver this year. His 450 receiving yards lead the Spartans.

Havens has passed for 1,125 yards and 14 touchdowns. He helped defeat his former team 49-14 in the Battle of the ‘Burbs back in August.

With two weeks left, Bixby is 8-0. Owasso sits at 4-4. The Dutch are 3-5.

As prominent as move-ins were this offseason, it’s not a novel trend for Tulsa-area schools.

Years ago, the Presley family moved from Booker T. Washington’s district to Bixby’s, resulting in decorated high school careers for Brennan and Braylin Presley, who now both play at Oklahoma State.

The youngest brother, Braeden, is a freshman at Bixby, but hasn’t played varsity football yet.

Still, players have an opinion on the transfers, and it varies from player-to-player.

“It’s kind of like, ruined it in a way,” said Booker T. Washington’s Micah Tease. “I feel like at this point, some people are jumping ship just to jump ship. Of course, I don’t know everybody’s situation or what’s going on.”

Others, like Beggs' Red Martel, see a different side to it.

"I think it's pretty good," he said. "More of the bigger schools, kids that aren't playing much can come down to smaller schools and get an opportunity to play at these lower-level schools. Being able to play when they don't get the opportunity."

For students to switch schools and gain immediate eligibility, Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association rules state that residential affirmation is required. Securing that criteria means the former residence must be “sold or leased at market value” or be vacant.

That means a physical move for families and players, making it very much an investment for the family.

It’s too early to tell how the OSSAA’s name, image and likeness legislation will affect move-ins in the coming years. Several weeks ago, the OSSAA implemented guidelines for high school athletes to profit off NIL, but up to this point nothing substantial has come from it.

Regardless, players changing schools isn’t something new to high school athletics, and it won’t be going away anytime soon.