OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association Board chose to keep Edmond for state football championships because of costs, size, parking and other factors, records and an official said.

The University of Central Oklahoma was awarded the contract by the board on Feb. 8. It was among bids from the University of Tulsa and East Central University in Ada.

The contract to UCO will allow it to hold the state’s 11-man football championships over the next five years.

After requesting information from the OSSAA due to the Oklahoma Open Records Act, the Tulsa World has obtained the details of all three of the bids and have examined each one.

Before the official vote was held at the previous meeting, some of the factors raised in the decision was, of course, the price to the OSSAA, the size of the stadiums, the parking situation at each site and the fact that the Oklahoma Football Coaches Association had endorsed the UCO bid, particularly citing the superior hospitality they experienced during the last four years that UCO had the championships there for Classes A-6AI (2019-22).

But the UCO experience, and the positive feedback, was shared by the other venues as well.

“It was a factor,” said OSSAA executive director Dave Jackson. “Was it a major factor? No, because the other people who had submitted bids had experience as well. Yes, having experience certainly played a part, but not as big a factor, because those other venues had also had that same experience.”

Having said that, East Central University had never actually hosted state championship games, although they have had playoff games, including state semifinal matchups in 2022.

“They were the ones that probably had the least amount of experience,” Jackson said of ECU. “They’ve hosted some playoff contests, they haven’t hosted championships. So that probably played the biggest factor with them. They have been very good host site for some of the preliminary rounds, but they have not hosted state championships before.”

The winning bid from UCO and its Chad Richison Stadium featured a gradually increasing price structure. Noting that running the event in 2022 cost UCO $13,350 per game and that the school charged the OSSAA $8,320 per each of the seven championship games, representing a 35-percent discount.

The school then estimated that the price would go up about 10 percent to $14,155.61 and a corresponding 10 percent increase in the fee would charge the OSSAA $9,150 for 2023 and 2024. For the last three years of the contract, UCO estimated another 10 percent increase, charging $10,065 per game.

By comparison, the East Central bid was asking for just $6,500 per game for all five years.

TU’s bid broke its pricing down per day, charging $22,900 for the one day where the 3A title game would be held, $38,000 for each of the two game days that would be holding two finals (6A1 and 6A2 on one day and 5A/4A on another), and then $29,000 for the day when the Class A and 2A finals would be held. When averaged out, it comes to $18,271.43 per game, about double the UCO bid and nearly three times the ECU one.

The thing about Tulsa’s bid was that it only reflected costs for games in 2023. At the Feb. 8 board meeting, it was noted that one of the bidders wanted to renegotiate the terms of the agreement after the first year, so it wasn’t certain what TU would charge in the later years of the contract, if that one was selected.

“Obviously, the cost to the association is going to be a factor,” Jackson said, “but also looking for an agreement for multiple years is something that we wanted to achieve in that process.”

In fact, Jackson noted that was probably the biggest reason that TU didn’t get the bid.

“More the cost and that we were looking for a multi-year agreement,” he said.

As for the stadium sizes, H.A. Chapman Stadium at TU, which has a seating capacity of 30,000 was mentioned at the Feb. 8 meeting that it was possibly considered too big. With a smaller crowd for some games, it might have seemed to be too empty and wouldn’t provide as raucous an atmosphere for some of the championship games.

It was also noted that some options were better for parking than others, and anyone who has attended a Golden Hurricane football game knows the parking there can be tricky and spread across the campus. But Jackson noted that neither of those were really much of an issue.

“Those were more subjective factors that didn’t play as big a role,” Jackson said. “The venues that submitted bids, you’re going to have parking issues at all of them, so that wasn’t as big a factor. And being too big, for those people that submitted proposals, that didn’t come into play.”

Chad Richison Stadium at UCO holds about 12,000 people, with 7,600 on the “home side” and 4,600 on the “away side,” while ECU’s stadium holds 8,500, which Jackson said was possibly too small.

“The stadium size was a factor, especially bringing 6A there,” Jackson acknowledged. “The 6A has been our largest-attended games, both 6AI and 6AII, and whether or not East Central could have the capacity to hold those, yes, that played a factor in our decision.”

The fact that Ada is a bit further away from the major population centers of the state also had an impact. The distance for teams to travel to ECU, rather than going to Tulsa or Edmond, would result in longer travel for teams.

“Their location probably wasn’t as good as the other venues that submitted bids,” Jackson said. “That played some into it.”

Another issue that the bids noted was that, starting in 2024, there would be nine total 11-man football championship games instead of the seven this year. That is because Jackson said that the OSSAA would be splitting Class A and 2A starting in 2024, adding new championships. They are also splitting Class B, but that is not involved in these bids because Class B is 8-man football and is not covered by these contracts.

“We will be adding classifications,” Jackson said. “We’ll have divisions in Class 2A, A and B. We’re taking those classes and developing divisions, like Class 6A has two divisions now. That will happen also with 2A, A and B.”