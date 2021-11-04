Who's out and who's in? Postseason scenarios for all 44 Oklahoma football districts

Tahlequah’s Tigers will be hoping for good news from another stadium Friday when they try to score a major high school football upset.
Even if the Tigers are able to knock off Class 5A No. 1 Collinsville in Northeastern State University's Gable Field, they can’t be District 5A-4 champs unless Pryor also loses to visiting archrival Claremore.
Collinsville has a commanding lead in marginal points and can’t be passed in that category if all three teams finish 6-1 in district play. But if Tahlequah wins and Pryor loses, Tahlequah would find itself in a two-way tie for first place − and with a head-to-head edge over the Cards.
Similar complicated scenarios will play out across the state on the final weekend of the regular season, with many district titles and postseason berths up for grabs. As it does each year, the Tulsa World has broken down the possibilities in all 44 districts.
Under the Oklahoma tiebreaker formula, remember that marginal points are determined by adding or subtracting a team's margins for each of its district game. Add or subtract up to 15 points for each game except those that end in overtime. They count +1 or -1.
Two-way ties are always broken by the result of the head-to-head district meeting between the tied teams. Marginal points are used when three or more teams are and there is no clearcut winner over the other tied teams.
If two of the tied teams are also tied in marginal points, the head-to-head winner advances in the higher position. From there, marginal points are again used to determine subsequent playoff positions.
District 6AI-1
Guaranteed a spot: Jenks (first), Broken Arrow (second), Edmond Santa Fe (4-2, +27).
In the running: Yukon (3-3, +4), Norman (3-3, -10).
Key games: Yukon at Edmond Memorial, Santa Fe at Norman.
How it plays: Santa Fe is third with a win but could be fourth on marginal points with a loss and Yukon win. Yukon is in with a win and could be third on marginal points if Santa Fe loses, but is out with a loss and Norman win. Norman must win and pass Yukon on marginal points to qualify and can’t be higher than fourth.
District 6AI-2
Guaranteed a spot: Union (first), Mustang (second), Owasso (third).
In the running: Norman North (6-3, +10), Moore (6-3, 0).
Key games: Norman North at Southmoore, Moore at Mustang.
How it plays: Norman North is fourth with a win. Moore is fourth with a win and Norman North loss. Marginal points will decide the final spot if Moore and Norman North both lose and Edmond North upsets Union. But Edmond North can’t qualify.
District 6AII-1
Guaranteed a spot: Del City (first), Stillwater (second), Deer Creek (4-2, +58).
In the running: Putnam North (3-3, +21), Lawton (3-3, -10).
Key games: Stillwater at Putnam North, Deer Creek at Lawton (decides third place), Midwest City at OKC Northwest.
How it plays: Lawton is also in with a loss if North and Midwest City (2-4, -27) also lose. But the Wolverines are out if they lose, North wins and Midwest City loses.
District 6AII-2
Guaranteed a spot: Bixby (6-0, +90), B.T. Washington (5-1, +56), Choctaw (5-1, +52), Sand Springs (fourth).
Key games: Bixby at B.T. Washington, Choctaw at Bartlesville
How it plays: Bixby is first with a win or on marginal points with a loss and Choctaw win. B.T. Washington likely will be second on marginal points with a win and will be first with a win and Choctaw loss. But the Hornets likely will be third on points if they lose. Choctaw can’t be first, but will be second with a win and Washington loss.
District 5A-1
Guaranteed a spot: Lawton MacArthur (6-0, +85), Ardmore (5-1, +66), Noble (5-1, +51), El Reno (fourth).
Key games: Ardmore at MacArthur, OKC Capitol Hill at Noble.
How it plays: MacArthur is first with a win and can’t be lower than second. Ardmore is first with a win and Noble loss and can be first on marginal points if it wins by 10 points or more. Noble can’t be first, but will be second with a win or Ardmore loss.
District 5A-2
Guaranteed a spot: Carl Albert (first), Guthrie (second), Bishop McGuinness (third).
In the running: Lawton Eisenhower (2-3, -9), Piedmont (2-3, -21).
Key games: Eisenhower at Carl Albert, Woodward at Piedmont.
How it plays: Piedmont is fourth with a win. Eisenhower is fourth with an upset of Carl Albert and Piedmont loss and the Eagles likely will be fourth on marginal points if they and Piedmont both lose.
District 5A-3
Guaranteed a spot: McAlester (first), Coweta (second), Bishop Kelley (3-3), Shawnee (3-3).
Key games: Shawnee at Bishop Kelley (decides third and fourth place).
District 5A-4
Guaranteed a spot: Collinsville (6-0, +90), Pryor (5-1, +46), Tahlequah (5-1, +42).
In the running: Sapulpa (3-3), Glenpool (3-3).
Key games: Collinsville at Tahlequah, Claremore at Pryor, Glenpool at Sapulpa.
How it plays: Collinsville is first with a win, can’t be lower than second, and will be first on marginal points with a loss and Pryor win. Tahlequah is first with a win and Pryor loss and could be second on marginal points if Pryor also wins, but likely would be third with a loss. Pryor can’t be first, but will be second with a win and Tahlequah loss. Glenpool-Sapulpa game decides fourth place.
District 4A-1
Guaranteed a spot: Clinton (6-0), Bethany (6-0), Newcastle (4-2), Elk City (4-2).
Key games: Bethany at Clinton (decides first and second place), Newcastle at Elk City (decides third and fourth).
District 4A-2
Guaranteed a spot: Tuttle (6-0, +90), Blanchard (5-1, +60), Cushing (5-1, +59), Harrah (4-2, +20).
Key games: Blanchard at Tuttle, Cushing at Harrah.
How it plays: Tuttle is first with a win or on marginal points if it loses by 14 or less, and can’t be lower than second. Blanchard is first with a win and Cushing loss. Blanchard is also first on marginal points with a win of 15 or more if Cushing also wins. Cushing can’t be first, but the Tigers can be second with a win and Blanchard loss. The Tigers also can be second by tying or exceeding Blanchard in marginal points if both win or lose. Harrah’s Panthers are third if they and Blanchard win, but otherwise can’t be higher than fourth.
District 4A-3
Guaranteed a spot: Grove (5-1. +64), Wagoner (5-1, +59), Bristow (5-1, +57).
In the running: Oologah (3-3), Catoosa (2-4).
Key games: Grove at Miami, Skiatook at Wagoner, Bristow at Oologah, Cleveland at Catoosa.
How it plays: Marginal points will decide first, second and third if Grove, Wagoner and Bristow all win or all lose. Grove is first with a win and Wagoner loss. Wagoner is first with a win and Bristow loss. Bristow is first with a win and Grove loss. Each of the three leaders will be first if one wins and the others lose. If that happens, results of the regular-season matchup between the remaining teams will determine second and third. Oologah is fourth with a win or Catoosa loss. Catoosa is fourth with a win and Oologah loss.
District 4A-4
Guaranteed a spot: Broken Bow (6-0), Poteau (6-0), Fort Gibson (4-2), Hilldale (4-2).
Key games: Broken Bow at Poteau (decides first and second place), Hilldale at Fort Gibson (decides third and fourth place).
Class 3A-1
Guaranteed a spot: OKC Heritage Hall (first), Perkins-Tryon (second), Anadarko (4-2), Kingfisher (4-2).
Key game: Anadarko at Kingfisher (decides third and fourth place).
Class 3A-2
Guaranteed a spot: Plainview (5-1, +67), Sulphur (5-1, +60), Lone Grove (5-1, +35), Pauls Valley (4-2, +23).
Key games: Plainview vs. Pauls Valley, Lone Grove at Sulphur.
How it plays: Lone Grove is first with a win and can’t be lower than third if Plainview wins, but could fall to fourth on marginal points with a loss and Pauls Valley win. Plainview is first with a win and Lone Grove loss, but could be as low as third on marginal points with a loss and Lone Grove win. Sulphur is at least second with a win, first with a win and Plainview loss and no lower than third with a loss. Pauls Valley can only be higher than third on marginal points with a win and Lone Grove loss.
Class 3A-3
Guaranteed a spot: Lincoln Christian (5-0, +75), Stigler (4-1, +53), Seminole (4-1, +26), Checotah (fourth).
Key games: Stigler at Lincoln Christian, Seminole at Sequoyah Tahlequah.
How it plays: Lincoln is first with a win and can’t be lower than second on marginal points with a loss. Stigler is first with a win and Seminole loss or on marginal points with a win of 11 or more. But the Panthers will be third with a loss.
Class 3A-4
Guaranteed a spot: Holland Hall (5-1, +70), Berryhill (5-1, +52), Verdigris (5-1, +50), Vinita (4-2, +38).
Key games: Inola at Holland Hall, Berryhill at Mannford, Verdigris at Vinita.
How it plays: Holland Hall is first and marginal points will determine subsequent places if the Dutch, Berryhill and Verdigris all win or lose. Holland Hall is also first if it wins and Verdigris loses. The Dutch can’t be lower than second unless they lose and Berryhill and Verdigris win. Verdigris is first with a win and Berryhill loss, but could be as low as fourth on marginal points in a three- or four-way tie. Berryhill is first with a win and Holland Hall loss, but also could be as low as fourth on marginal points in a three- or four-way tie. Vinita is third with a win if Holland Hall and Berryhill also win. The Hornets also can be as high as second in a three- or four-way tie, but must win by 6 or more to finish higher than fourth.
District 2A-1
Guaranteed a spot: Oklahoma Christian School (first), Luther (second), Perry (third).
In the running: Hennessey (3-3, -7), Blackwell (3-3, -14), Alva (2-4, -30).
Key games: Hennessey at Luther, Blackwell at OCS, Alva at Chisholm.
How it plays: Marginal points will decide fourth place if Alva wins and Hennessey and Blackwell lose. In that case, Alva needs Hennessey to lose by 9 or more to have any chance. Blackwell is fourth with an upset of OCS and Hennessey is fourth with a win and Blackwell loss.
District 2A-2
Guaranteed a spot: Crossings Christian (5-1, +67), Chandler (5-1, +59), Jones (5-1, +46), Prague (4-2, +38).
Key games: Chandler at Prague, Crossings at Millwood, Jones at Meeker.
How it plays: Crossings is first with a win and Chandler loss. Chandler is first with a win and Jones loss. Jones is first with a win and Crossings loss. Each of the three leaders would be first if it wins and the others lose. Marginal points would decide the top three spots if all three leaders win. Marginal points would decide all four spots if all three leaders lose. In that scenario, it is at least theoretically possible for Crossings to finish as low as third (if it loses by 15 or more) and for Prague to finish as high as first (if it wins by 15 or more).
District 2A-3
Guaranteed a spot: Washington (first), Community Christian (second), Bethel (4-2), Purcell (4-2).
Key game: Bethel at Purcell (decides third and fourth place).
District 2A-4
Guaranteed a spot: Marlow (first).
In the running: Comanche (4-2), Davis (4-2), Frederick (4-2), Lindsay (4-2).
Key games: Davis at Frederick (winner qualifies), Lindsay at Comanche (winner qualifies).
How it plays: If Comanche and Frederick win, Comanche is second, Frederick is third, Lindsay is fourth and Davis is out. If Comanche and Davis win, Davis is second, Comanche is third, Frederick is fourth and Lindsay is out. If Frederick and Lindsay win, Frederick is second, Lindsay is third, Davis is fourth and Comanche is out. If Lindsay and Davis win, Lindsay is second, Davis is third, Comanche is fourth and Frederick is out.
District 2A-5
Guaranteed a spot: Vian (first), Cascia Hall (5-1), Keys Parkhill (4-2, +21).
In the running: Pocola (3-3, +7), Roland (3-3, -22), Spiro (2-4, -5).
Key games: Keys at Cascia Hall, Spiro at Pocola, Roland at Panama.
How it plays: Cascia Hall is second with a win and can’t be lower than third. Keys is second with a win and can't be lower than third if Roland loses. But Keys would be fourth with a loss, Roland win and Pocola loss, and could be fourth on marginal points if both win. Pocola is in with a win and could be third on marginal points if Keys loses, but can’t be higher than fourth if Roland loses. Roland is in with a win and Pocola loss. Spiro can only be in on marginal points with a win by 6 or more and Roland loss.
District 2A-6
Guaranteed a spot: Eufaula (6-0), Antlers (5-1), Hugo (third).
In the running: Atoka (3-3, +7), Idabel (3-3, 0).
Key games: Antlers at Eufaula (decides first and second place), Atoka at Idabel (decides fourth place).
District 2A-7
Guaranteed a spot: Beggs (6-0), Victory Christian (6-0), Metro Christian (4-2, +42).
In the running: Kiefer (3-3, 0), Haskell (3-3, 0).
Key games: Beggs at Victory Christian (decides first and second place), Metro Christian at Haskell, Morris at Kiefer.
How it plays: Metro is third with a win over Haskell and only can be fourth if it loses and Kiefer also loses. Haskell is third with a win and Kiefer loss. Marginal points decide fourth place if Haskell and Kiefer both win.
District 2A-8
Guaranteed a spot: Rejoice Christian (5-0, +78), Sperry (4-1, +51), Adair (4-1, +9), Sequoyah Claremore (3-2, +18).
Key games: Rejoice Christian at Sperry, Sequoyah Claremore at Adair.
How it plays: Rejoice is first with a win and can’t be lower than second with a loss. Sperry is first with a win and Adair loss, and could be first on marginal points with a win by 14 if Adair wins. Adair can’t be first, but would be second with a win and Sperry loss. The Warriors also would be third on marginal points with a win by 5 or more. Sequoyah will be third with a win, can’t be second, and would be fourth with a loss of 5 or more.
District A-1
Guaranteed a spot: Fairview (6-0), Hooker (6-0), Mooreland (third).
In the running: Burns Flat-Dill City (3-3), Merritt (3-3).
Key games: Hooker at Fairview (decides first and second place), Burns Flat-Dill City at Merritt (decides third and fourth place).
District A-2
Guaranteed a spot: Mangum (first), Minco (second), Boone-Apache (third).
In the running: Cordell (2-3, -9), Hobart (2-3, -17)
Key games: Minco at Hobart, Cordell at Mangum.
How it plays: Hobart is in with a win and Cordell is in with a win and Hobart loss. If both lose, marginal points would decide and Cordell would have to lose by 9 or more for Hobart to have any chance.
District A-3
Guarnateed a spot: Cashion (first), Tonkawa (second), Oklahoma Christian Academy (third).
In the running: Hinton (1-3), Watonga (1-3).
Key games: Hinton at Watonga (decides fourth place).
District A-4
Guaranteed a spot: Ringling (6-0), Elmore City-Pernell (6-0), Wayne (third).
In the running: Wynnewood (3-3), Dibble (3-3).
Key games: Elmore City at Ringling (decides first and second place), Dibble at Wynnewood (decides fourth place).
District A-5
Guaranteed a spot: Pawhuska (first), Commerce (4-1), Quapaw (4-1).
In the running: Oklahoma Union (2-3), Fairland (2-3).
Key games: Commerce at Quapaw (decides second and third place), Fairland at Oklahoma Union (decides fourth place).
District A-6
Guaranteed a spot: Morrison (first), Woodland (second), Pawnee (3-2, +8).
In the running: Hominy (2-3, +6), Caney Valley (2-3, -29), Chelsea (1-4. -18).
Key games: Pawnee at Caney Valley, Hominy at Chelsea.
How it plays: Pawnee is third with a win, but likely would be fourth on marginal points with a loss and Hominy win. Hominy is in with a win and likely third on marginal points if Pawnee loses. However, the Bucks could be out with a loss and Caney Valley win; or on marginal points in a three-way tie if they lose to Chelsea by 12 or more. Caney Valley can only advance with a win and Hominy loss.
District A-7
Guaranteed a spot: Mounds (first), Stroud (5-1), Okemah (5-1).
In the running: Liberty (3-3), Wewoka (3-3).
Key games: Stroud at Okemah (decides second and third place), Mounds at Liberty, Wewoka at Savanna.
How it plays: Wewoka is in with a win or Liberty loss. Liberty is in with a win and Wewoka loss.
District A-8
Guaranteed a spot: Gore (first), Warner (4-1. +40), Colcord (3-2, +35), Porter (3-2, +7).
Key games: Porter at Warner, Canadian at Colcord.
How it plays: Warner is second with a win and can’t be lower than third on marginal points with a loss. Colcord can be second on marginal points with a win and Warner loss. The Hornets could be fourth on marginal points if they lose by 13 or more and Porter wins by 15.
District B-1
Guaranteed a spot: Laverne (4-0. +53), Balko-Forgan (3-1, +37), Shattuck (3-1, +30).
In the running: Seiling (1-3), Turpin (1-3).
Key games: Laverne at Shattuck, Canton at Balko, Turpin at Seiling (decides fourth place).
How it plays: Laverne is first with a win, but could fall as far as third on marginal points with a loss by 12 points or more. Balko is first with a win but also could be third on marginal points with a loss. Shattuck is first with a win and Balko loss and has an outside shot of being first on marginal points with a Balko win.
District B-2
Guaranteed a spot: Ringwood (first), Pond Creek-Hunter (3-1, +18), Okeene (2-2, +9), Cherokee (2-2, -9).
Key games: Cherokee at Pond Creek, Okeene at Waukomis.
How it plays: Pond Creek is second with a win but could fall to fourth on marginal points with a loss by 14 or more. Okeene can be second on marginal points with a win and Pond Creek loss and can’t be lower than third if Cherokee loses. But the Whippets could fall to fourth on marginal points if they lose and Cherokee wins. Cherokee can be first or second on marginal points with a win by 14 or more but is fourth with a loss.
District B-3
Guaranteed a spot: Empire (first), Tipton (second).
In the running: Snyder (2-2, +7), Cyril (2-2, -9), Waurika (1-3, -21).
How it plays: Snyder is third with a win but would be out with a loss and Cyril win and also could be out on marginal points with a loss by 14 or more. Cyril is third with a win and Snyder loss but could be out on marginal points with a loss and Waurika win. Waurika is in with a win and Cyril win and could be as high as third on marginal points with a win by 14 or more, but likely would be fourth.
District B-4
Guaranteed a spot: Velma-Alma (first), Caddo (second), SW Covenant (third).\
In the running: Strother (0-3), Alex (0-3).
Key games: Alex at Strother (decides fourth place).
District B-5
Guaranteed a spot: Dewar (first), Wetumka (second).
In the running: Quinton (2-2, 0), Weleetka (2-2, 0), Webbers Falls (1-3, -30).
Key games: Dewar at Quinton, Webbers Falls at Weleetka.
How it plays: Weleetka is third with a win but could be out with a loss and Quinton win, giving Webbers Falls fourth place. Quinton is in with a win and can’t be out on marginal points unless it loses by 15 or more. If Dewar and Webbers Falls each win by 15 or more, a three-way tie in marginal points results, meaning a coin flip will be needed to determine third and fourth place.
District B-6
Guaranteed a spot: Summit Christian (first), Arkoma (3-1), Keota (2-1).
In the running: Cave Springs (1-3), Gans (1-3).
Key games: Arkoma at Keota (decides second and third), Gans at Cave Springs (decides fourth place).
How it plays: Keota’s scheduled game with Watts last week was canceled due to coronavirus issues. Under OSSAA guidelines adopted last year, it counts as no contest, and district standings will be determined in this district by total wins, not winning percentage.
District B-7
Guaranteed a spot: Pioneer-Pleasant Vale (4-0, +53), Covington-Douglas (3-1, +37), Garber (3-1, +30).
In the running: Barnsdall (1-3), Yale (1-3).
Key games: Covington-Douglas at Pioneer-Pleasant Vale, Garber at Olive, Barnsdall at Yale (decides third and fourth place).
How it plays: Pioneer is first with a win but will be second with a loss if Garber also loses. The Mustangs could be first on marginal points in a three-way tie and can’t be lower than second if they lose by 8 or fewer. Covington-Douglas is first with a win and Garber loss but third with a loss and Garber win.
District B-8
Guaranteed a spot: Davenport (3-0), Regent Prep (3-0), Drumright (1-2), Foyil (1-2).
Key games: Davenport at Regent Prep (decides first and second place), Drumright at Foyil (decides third and fourth place).
District C-1
Guaranteed a spot: Waynoka (4-0), Tyrone (4-0) and Sharon-Mutual (2-3, -12).
In the running: Boise City (2-2, -3), Buffalo (1-3, -30).
Key games: Tyrone at Waynoka (decides first and second place), Buffalo at Boise City.
How it plays: Boise City is third with a win and can’t be lower than fourth on marginal points if it loses by 13 or less. Sharon-Mutual, which plays nondistrict Corn Bible in the final week, is third if Boise City loses by 9 or more. Buffalo can only qualify by defeating Boise City by 14 or more.
District C-2
Guaranteed a spot: Mountain View-Gotebo (6-0, +90), Temple (5-1, +60), Thackerville (5-1, +59), Maysville (4-2, +31).
Key games: Mountain View at Thackerville, Temple at Maysville.
How it plays: Mountain View can’t be lower than first unless it loses to Thackerville and Temple also loses. Temple is second with a win and Thackerville loss and can’t be lower than third on marginal points unless it loses to Maysville by 15 or more. Thackerville is first with a win and Temple loss and can’t be lower than third unless it loses by 14 or more and Temple wins.
District C-3
Guaranteed a spot: Timberlake (6-0, +90), Bluejacket (5-1, +71), Wesleyan Christian School (5-1, +49).
In the running: Medford (3-3), Welch (3-3).
Key games: Bluejacket at Timberlake, South Coffeyville at Wesleyan Christian, Welch at Medford (decides fourth place).
How it plays: Timberlake is first with a win or on marginal points if it loses by 9 or less. The Tigers can’t be lower than second. Bluejacket can’t be lower than second with a win and will be first if South Coffeyville upsets Wesleyan. The Chieftains also could be first on marginal points if it wins by 9 or more. Wesleyan is second with a win and Bluejacket loss.
District C-4
Guaranteed a spot: Maud (first), Sasakwa (5-1, +53), Midway (4-2. +58), Oaks Mission (4-2, +23).
Key games: Sasakwa at Midway (decides second place), Bowlegs at Oaks.
How it plays: Midway can’t be lower than third on marginal points, but would be fourth with a loss and Oaks win. Sasakwa can only be lower than third on marginal points if it loses by 15 or more and Oaks wins by 15 or more. Oaks is third with a win and Midway loss and would have an outside shot at third on marginal points.