Who's out and who's in? Postseason scenarios for all 44 Oklahoma football districts

How it plays: Holland Hall is first and marginal points will determine subsequent places if the Dutch, Berryhill and Verdigris all win or lose. Holland Hall is also first if it wins and Verdigris loses. The Dutch can’t be lower than second unless they lose and Berryhill and Verdigris win. Verdigris is first with a win and Berryhill loss, but could be as low as fourth on marginal points in a three- or four-way tie. Berryhill is first with a win and Holland Hall loss, but also could be as low as fourth on marginal points in a three- or four-way tie. Vinita is third with a win if Holland Hall and Berryhill also win. The Hornets also can be as high as second in a three- or four-way tie, but must win by 6 or more to finish higher than fourth.