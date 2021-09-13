Each Saturday afternoon in football season, we'll post online eight football candidates for readers to vote on. The candidates will also appear in the Sunday Tulsa World.
Who is the Week 2 high school football player of the week?
To vote for high school football player of the week, see the profiles below of each candidate and then cast your vote below.
Voting ends at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.
You voted:
Voting ends 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Your choice for player of the week, along with the Tulsa World staff’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OKPrepsExtra.com.
Send football player-of-the-week nominations to Barry Lewis before 4 p.m. Saturdays at barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com or call 918-581-8393.
The Tulsa World will also honor athletes in other fall sports. To nominate an athlete of the week in cross country, volleyball or softball, email Ben Johnson at benjohnsontdp@gmail.com or Barry Lewis by 1 p.m. on Mondays. Those players of the week run in the Thursday Tulsa World.
2021 high school fall sports Athletes of the Week
Week 2 softball Athlete of the Week: Hadley Calico, Oologah shortstop
Week 2 cross country Athlete of the Week: Ike Walker, Holland Hall
Week 2 volleyball Athlete of the Week: Rylee Martin, Owasso setter
Week 1 football Player of the Week (readers choice): Jaxon Woods, Hominy
Week 1 football Player of the Week (staff choice): CJ Brown, Beggs
Week 1 softball Athlete of the Week: Kammie Smith, Kiefer 2B
Week 1 cross country Athlete of the Week: Blake Feron, Broken Arrow
Week 1 volleyball Athlete of the Week: Izzy Wilson, Rejoice Christian outside hitter
Week 0 football Player of the Week (readers choice): Christian Burke, Bixby
Week 0 football Player of the Week (staff choice): Dempsey Gillman, Metro Christian