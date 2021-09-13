 Skip to main content
Who is the Week 2 high school football player of the week?
Who is the Week 2 high school football player of the week?

The Oklahoma high school football season kicked off last month, and the Tulsa World is giving readers the opportunity to honor the week's top player.

Each Saturday afternoon in football season, we'll post online eight football candidates for readers to vote on. The candidates will also appear in the Sunday Tulsa World.

Who is the Week 2 high school football player of the week?

To vote for high school football player of the week, see the profiles below of each candidate and then cast your vote below. Voting ends at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.

Voting ends 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Your choice for player of the week, along with the Tulsa World staff’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OKPrepsExtra.com.

Send football player-of-the-week nominations to Barry Lewis before 4 p.m. Saturdays at barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com or call 918-581-8393.

The Tulsa World will also honor athletes in other fall sports. To nominate an athlete of the week in cross country, volleyball or softball, email Ben Johnson at benjohnsontdp@gmail.com or Barry Lewis by 1 p.m. on Mondays. Those players of the week run in the Thursday Tulsa World.

