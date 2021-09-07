 Skip to main content
Who is the Week 1 high school football player of the week?
Who is the Week 1 high school football player of the week?

The Oklahoma high school football season kicked off last month, and the Tulsa World is giving readers the opportunity to honor the week's top player.

Each Saturday afternoon in football season, we'll post online eight football candidates for readers to vote on. The candidates will also appear in the Sunday Tulsa World.

Who is the Week 1 high school football player of the week?

To vote for high school football player of the week, see the profiles below of each candidate and then cast your vote below. Voting ends at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.

Voting ends 3 p.m. today.

Your choice for player of the week, along with the Tulsa World staff’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OKPrepsExtra.com.

Send football player-of-the-week nominations to Barry Lewis before 4 p.m. Saturdays at barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com or call 918-581-8393.

The Tulsa World will also honor athletes in other fall sports. To nominate an athlete of the week in cross country, volleyball or softball, email Ben Johnson at benjohnsontdp@gmail.com or Barry Lewis by 1 p.m. on Mondays. Those players of the week run in the Thursday Tulsa World.

Week 1: Bixby holds off Jenks; Union tops Broken Arrow. See our complete coverage here

Bixby at Jenks, Broken Arrow at Union and Wagoner at Coweta among the marquee games this week. See all of our Week 1 coverage here and check back at OKPrepsExtra.com for updates throughout the night.

Week 0 scores and Week 1 schedule

High school football, Week 1: Bixby tops Jenks in 'knockdown, drag-out'
Football
High school football, Week 1: Bixby tops Jenks in 'knockdown, drag-out'

  • Barry Lewis
Bixby won the turnover battle 4-1 in a game when the total yardage was nearly even.

Bill Haisten: Clutch, late-game defense saves Bixby and extends the win streak to 38
Football
Bill Haisten: Clutch, late-game defense saves Bixby and extends the win streak to 38

  • Bill Haisten
JENKS — While Bixby is synonymous with huge point totals, impressive yardage totals and dazzling offensive highlights, the Spartans’ increasin…

View from the Sidelines: Jenks vs Bixby
Football

View from the Sidelines: Jenks vs Bixby

  • Ian Maule
For the second consecutive year, the game came down to Bixby stopping Jenks from driving for a tying touchdown in the final moments. In both i…

Highlights: Bixby at Jenks
Tulsa World TV

Highlights: Bixby at Jenks

Bixby takes on Jenks in Week 1 of high school football

High school football Week 1: Union holds off Broken Arrow in 6AI showdown
Football
High school football Week 1: Union holds off Broken Arrow in 6AI showdown

  • Mike Brown
Rovaughn Banks rushed for 210 yards and three touchdowns

View from the Sidelines: Broken Arrow at Union
Football

View from the Sidelines: Broken Arrow at Union

  • John Clanton
Union drove 65 yards in 10 plays to make it 31-21 on a 1-yard run by Banks and scored again following the kickoff when Makhai Belt intercepted…

Highlights: Broken Arrow at Union
Tulsa World TV

Highlights: Broken Arrow at Union

Week 1 action between Broken Arrow and Union

High school football, Week 1: Holland Hall blows past rival Cascia Hall
Football
High school football, Week 1: Holland Hall blows past rival Cascia Hall

  • Larry Lewis For the Tulsa World
NuNu Campbell had a pair of touchdown catches for Holland Hall on his 18th birthday.

Football

High school football, Week 1 roundup: Bartlesville escapes Claremore with win

A late touchdown and a successful two-point conversion gave the Bruins the 15-14 victory.

Week 1 highlights with Fox23 and Barry Lewis
Tulsa World TV

Week 1 highlights with Fox23 and Barry Lewis

A look at several games during Week 1 of high school football

Coweta beats Wagoner 2021
Tulsa World TV

Coweta beats Wagoner 2021

Union lineman RJ Wilson discusses his key interception in 38-28 win over Broken Arrow
Football

Union lineman RJ Wilson discusses his key interception in 38-28 win over Broken Arrow

High school football, Week 1: Owasso hangs on for win
Football
High school football, Week 1: Owasso hangs on for win

  • Mike Carrels For the Tulsa World
The Rams had three players finish with more than 90 yards in receiving, led by Ronnie Thomas with five catches for 160 yards.

View from the Sidelines: Owasso vs. Fayetteville
Football

View from the Sidelines: Owasso vs. Fayetteville

  • Mike Simons
Owasso used big plays at the start and end of the second quarter to take control before hanging on for a 48-42 win against Fayetteville (Ark.)…

High school football, Week 1: 'It's been a long time coming' as Coweta topples Wagoner
Sports

High school football, Week 1: 'It's been a long time coming' as Coweta topples Wagoner

  • Justin Ayer
It became clear as day Friday night at Tiger Stadium. Coweta is sick and tired of being the underdog.

View from the Sidelines: Wagoner vs Coweta
Football

View from the Sidelines: Wagoner vs Coweta

  • Brett Rojo For the Tulsa World
The Tigers can officially say their losing streak against the Wagoner Bulldogs is over after a 37-13 victory.

High school football, Week 1: Hornets open second half with a rush, hold off Del City
Football

High school football, Week 1: Hornets open second half with a rush, hold off Del City

  • Bryce McKinnis For the Tulsa World
The Hornets scored four unanswered touchdowns in the third quarter to take command.

High school football, Week 1: Blake Jones powers Sandites past Bishop Kelley
Football
High school football, Week 1: Blake Jones powers Sandites past Bishop Kelley

  • Scott Emigh For the Sand Springs Leader
Jones had 20 carries for 224 yards and three touchdowns.

View from the Sidelines: Sand Springs at Bishop Kelley
Football

View from the Sidelines: Sand Springs at Bishop Kelley

  • Joey Johnson For the Tulsa World
On Friday night, Blake Jones had 20 carries for 224 yards and three touchdowns to help lead the Class 6AII No. 5 Sandites past 5A No. 7 Bishop…

Barry Lewis and Nathan Thomson break down Week 1 of the high school football season
Tulsa World TV

Barry Lewis and Nathan Thomson break down Week 1 of the high school football season

Bixby at Jenks, Broken Arrow at Union and Wagoner at Coweta among the marquee games this week

High school football: Week 1 schedule
Football

High school football: Week 1 schedule

  • Barry Lewis
Games in Week 1.

Week 1 high school football staff picks
Football
Week 1 high school football staff picks

  • From Staff Reports
Our panel of eight choose the winners of 15 local games, including Bixby at Jenks; Broken Arrow at Union; Fayetteville at Owasso; Wagoner at C…

Bill Haisten: Another brutally tough challenge for longtime prep football referee Randy Jeffers
Football
Bill Haisten: Another brutally tough challenge for longtime prep football referee Randy Jeffers

  • Bill Haisten
Randy Jeffers’ 2020 season ended before it started. “We were 10 minutes before kickoff," he recalls, "and then it happened.” 

Watch Now: Holland Hall's Kordell Gouldsby dazzles in debut
Football

Watch Now: Holland Hall's Kordell Gouldsby dazzles in debut

  • Mike Brown
It happened early in Holland Hall’s regular-season football opener last Friday at home against All Saints Episcopal School of Fort Worth, Texas.

Wagoner County War: `It was always the game you wanted to win'
Football

Wagoner County War: `It was always the game you wanted to win'

  • Mike Brown
Wagoner visits Coweta at 7 p.m. Friday, and Doug Flanary has friends on both sides of the intense rivalry.

Friday night kickoff with FOX23
Football

Friday night kickoff with FOX23

  • From Staff Reports
The Tulsa World and FOX23 continue our partnership this season, bringing you wall-to-wall coverage of high school football. Check out this week's Friday night weather forecast, FOX23's broadcast schedule and the YurView Game of the Week.

Football

High school football: Week 1 schedule

  • Barry Lewis
Games in Week 1.

All-World top 10 area high school players after Week 0
Football

All-World top 10 area high school players after Week 0

Each week, the World will update its ranking of the top-10 metro high school football players. Rankings are based on performance this season, …

Bill Haisten: Big-game revelation – Bixby’s Hasz family considered 2019 move to Jenks
Football
Bill Haisten: Big-game revelation – Bixby’s Hasz family considered 2019 move to Jenks

  • Bill Haisten
The possibility of a 2019 Dylan and Luke Hasz transfer to Jenks centered not on football, but on basketball.

Football players of the week: Bixby's Christian Burke, Metro Christian's Dempsey Gillman
Football
Football players of the week: Bixby's Christian Burke, Metro Christian's Dempsey Gillman

  • Barry Lewis
Burke edged Gillman by 44 votes in the readers poll, while Coweta's Na'Kylan Starks finished third.

Bixby at Jenks, Broken Arrow at Union highlight Week 1's top games
Football
Bixby at Jenks, Broken Arrow at Union highlight Week 1's top games

  • Barry Lewis
All games are 7 p.m. Friday unless noted. The 2020 6AI champs will host the 2020 6AII champs in this week's top game. #okpreps

High school football: Week 1 Class 6AI to C team rankings
OK Preps Extra

High school football: Week 1 Class 6AI to C team rankings

  • Barry Lewis
Broken Arrow moves up a spot in 6AI while Sand Springs enters 6AII's top five after Week Zero wins. #okpreps

Bill Haisten: Also significant in Class 6AII – Bobby Klinck’s Sand Springs squad
Football
Bill Haisten: Also significant in Class 6AII – Bobby Klinck’s Sand Springs squad

  • Bill Haisten
During two hours of video review, Bobby Klinck and his Sandite assistants loved most of what they saw from Friday's season-opening win over Sapulpa. 

Week 1's must-see game: Bixby (1-0) at Jenks (1-0)
Football

Week 1's must-see game: Bixby (1-0) at Jenks (1-0)

  • Barry Lewis
A matchup of defending state champions.

Zero Week: Bixby routs Mansfield Timberview, Jenks tops Mansfield (Texas), Owasso shines against Edmond Santa Fe and more; Follow our coverage here
Football

Zero Week: Bixby routs Mansfield Timberview, Jenks tops Mansfield (Texas), Owasso shines against Edmond Santa Fe and more; Follow our coverage here

  • From Staff Reports
The high school football season continues tonight with the majority of teams in Oklahoma opening their 2021 seasons tonight.

2021 High School Football Preview: Read all the stories here previewing this season
Football

2021 High School Football Preview: Read all the stories here previewing this season

  • Tulsa World Staff
High school football starts this week. Here's our complete breakdown of the 2021 season with class analysis, rankings, a look at the best play…

