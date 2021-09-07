The Oklahoma high school football season kicked off last month, and the Tulsa World is giving readers the opportunity to honor the week's top player.
Each Saturday afternoon in football season, we'll post online eight football candidates for readers to vote on. The candidates will also appear in the Sunday Tulsa World.
Who is the Week 1 high school football player of the week?
To vote for high school football player of the week, see the profiles below of each candidate and then cast your vote below. Voting ends at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.
Send football player-of-the-week nominations to Barry Lewis before 4 p.m. Saturdays at barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com or call 918-581-8393.
The Tulsa World will also honor athletes in other fall sports. To nominate an athlete of the week in cross country, volleyball or softball, email Ben Johnson at benjohnsontdp@gmail.com or Barry Lewis by 1 p.m. on Mondays. Those players of the week run in the Thursday Tulsa World.
Week 1: Bixby holds off Jenks; Union tops Broken Arrow. See our complete coverage here
Bixby at Jenks, Broken Arrow at Union and Wagoner at Coweta among the marquee games this week. See all of our Week 1 coverage here and check back at OKPrepsExtra.com for updates throughout the night.
Bixby won the turnover battle 4-1 in a game when the total yardage was nearly even.
JENKS — While Bixby is synonymous with huge point totals, impressive yardage totals and dazzling offensive highlights, the Spartans’ increasin…
For the second consecutive year, the game came down to Bixby stopping Jenks from driving for a tying touchdown in the final moments. In both i…
Rovaughn Banks rushed for 210 yards and three touchdowns
Union drove 65 yards in 10 plays to make it 31-21 on a 1-yard run by Banks and scored again following the kickoff when Makhai Belt intercepted…
NuNu Campbell had a pair of touchdown catches for Holland Hall on his 18th birthday.
A late touchdown and a successful two-point conversion gave the Bruins the 15-14 victory.
A look at several games during Week 1 of high school football
The Rams had three players finish with more than 90 yards in receiving, led by Ronnie Thomas with five catches for 160 yards.
Owasso used big plays at the start and end of the second quarter to take control before hanging on for a 48-42 win against Fayetteville (Ark.)…
It became clear as day Friday night at Tiger Stadium. Coweta is sick and tired of being the underdog.
The Tigers can officially say their losing streak against the Wagoner Bulldogs is over after a 37-13 victory.
The Hornets scored four unanswered touchdowns in the third quarter to take command.
Jones had 20 carries for 224 yards and three touchdowns.
On Friday night, Blake Jones had 20 carries for 224 yards and three touchdowns to help lead the Class 6AII No. 5 Sandites past 5A No. 7 Bishop…
Burke edged Gillman by 44 votes in the readers poll, while Coweta's Na'Kylan Starks finished third.
