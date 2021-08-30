The Oklahoma high school football season kicked off last weekend, and the Tulsa World is giving readers the opportunity to honor the week's top player.
Each Saturday afternoon in football season, we'll post online eight football candidates for readers to vote on. The candidates will also appear in the Sunday Tulsa World.
Who is the Week 0 high school football player of the week?
To vote for high school football player of the week, see the profiles below of each candidate and then cast your vote below. Voting ends at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.
Send football player-of-the-week nominations to Barry Lewis before 4 p.m. Saturdays at barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com or call 918-581-8393.
The Tulsa World will also honor athletes in other fall sports. To nominate an athlete of the week in cross country, volleyball or softball, email Ben Johnson at benjohnsontdp@gmail.com or Barry Lewis by 1 p.m. on Mondays. Those players of the week run in the Thursday Tulsa World.
Zero Week: Owasso shines against Edmond Santa Fe, Bixby routs Mansfield Timberview, Jenks tops Mansfield (Texas) and more; Follow our coverage here
The high school football season continues with the majority of teams in Oklahoma opening their 2021 seasons.
Check out scores from around the area, stories and photos from several games and video, courtesy of FOX23 below.
The Spartans dominated while not needing a superhuman performance from Braylin Presley.
High school football, Week 0: `New faces' shine in Bixby's rout over Mansfield Timberview
Griffin Stieber went 9-for-9 for 219 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another TD in his first start at quarterback.
The game is part of the annual Border Brawl series between Oklahoma and Texas high schools.
Christian Burke passes for five first-half TDs in starting debut for Spartans.
Bill Haisten: QB Christian Burke’s brilliant debut drives Bixby in a typical blowout
Christian Burke completed 18-of-25 passes for 284 yards and five first-half touchdowns to lead the Class 6II Spartans past Mansfield Timbervie…
The season-opening clash of second-ranked teams saw Class 3A Lincoln Christian down Class 2A Beggs 52-14 Friday night at Dennis Byrd Stadium.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Coweta junior receiver Na’Kylan Starks said the Tigers “needed to run that back” Friday night against OKC McGuinness.
The Trojans’ Cooper Crissup forced a Mansfield Summit fumble at the 1-yard line, and Jenks’ Ethan Eilgrien recovered to thwart Mansfield Summit’s efforts in OT.
Owasso, ranked No. 2 in 6AI, rolled up 518 yards of offense and mostly held Santa Fe’s standout wide receiver, Talyn Shettron, in check.
Owasso’s Austin Havens is establishing himself as one of the state’s top quarterbacks and performances like he put on Friday night against Edm…
Union fans were looking forward to getting a first look at their top-ranked Class 6AI football team and the school’s recently remodeled footba…
See the highlights of the high school football game at Union Stadium in Tulsa.
Week Zero matchup between the Sand Springs Sandites and the Sapulpa Chieftains.
Junior quarterback Lathan Boone completes 15-of-17 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns.
After a sluggish start — the Hornets led only 7-0 late in the second quarter — Booker T. Washington eventually rolled up 437 yards of offense …
Bixby hosts Mansfield Timberview in the No. 1 matchup, followed by Owasso at Edmond Santa Fe and Beggs at Lincoln Christian.
These guys don’t mess around. The premier programs typically don’t open with creampuff opponents.
Booker T. Washington has a combined total of about 40 players on its varsity and JV roster. The total in 2017, when the Hornets were state champs, was 75.
The state’s best player has three Class 6AII title rings. He is determined to get a fourth.
It would not be a surprise to see both quarterbacks get meaningful snaps in every game.
Five 2020 state champions enter this season ranked No. 1.
Adjacent to and south of Arlington, Texas, Mansfield and its district have grown up almost overnight. In 1970, the city had about 3,700 people. Today, it's closer to 70,000.
The Tulsa World and FOX23 continue our partnership this season, bringing you wall-to-wall coverage of high school football. Check out this week's Friday night weather forecast, FOX23's broadcast schedule and the YurView Game of the Week.
Numbers to know