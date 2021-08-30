 Skip to main content
Who is the Week 0 high school football player of the week?
Who is the Week 0 high school football player of the week?

The Oklahoma high school football season kicked off last weekend, and the Tulsa World is giving readers the opportunity to honor the week's top player.

Each Saturday afternoon in football season, we'll post online eight football candidates for readers to vote on. The candidates will also appear in the Sunday Tulsa World.

Who is the Week 0 high school football player of the week?

To vote for high school football player of the week, see the profiles below of each candidate and then cast your vote below. Voting ends at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.

Send football player-of-the-week nominations to Barry Lewis before 4 p.m. Saturdays at barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com or call 918-581-8393.

The Tulsa World will also honor athletes in other fall sports. To nominate an athlete of the week in cross country, volleyball or softball, email Ben Johnson at benjohnsontdp@gmail.com or Barry Lewis by 1 p.m. on Mondays. Those players of the week run in the Thursday Tulsa World.

Zero Week: Owasso shines against Edmond Santa Fe, Bixby routs Mansfield Timberview, Jenks tops Mansfield (Texas) and more; Follow our coverage here

The high school football season continues with the majority of teams in Oklahoma opening their 2021 seasons.

2021 High School Football Preview: Read all the stories here previewing this season

Check out scores from around the area, stories and photos from several games and video, courtesy of FOX23 below.  

Tonight's Week Zero scores

Bill Haisten: QB Christian Burke’s brilliant debut drives Bixby in a typical blowout
Bill Haisten: QB Christian Burke’s brilliant debut drives Bixby in a typical blowout

  • Bill Haisten
The Spartans dominated while not needing a superhuman performance from Braylin Presley.

High school football, Week 0: `New faces' shine in Bixby's rout over Mansfield Timberview

High School Football, Week 0: Broken Arrow, Blankenship get off on right foot with rout
High School Football, Week 0: Broken Arrow, Blankenship get off on right foot with rout

  • Mike Brown
Griffin Stieber went 9-for-9 for 219 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another TD in his first start at quarterback.

Photos: Broken Arrow takes on Legacy Mansfield
Photos: Broken Arrow takes on Legacy Mansfield

  • Tom Gilbert
The game is part of the annual Border Brawl series between Oklahoma and Texas high schools. 

High school football, Week 0: `New faces' shine in Bixby's rout over Mansfield Timberview
High school football, Week 0: `New faces' shine in Bixby's rout over Mansfield Timberview

  • Barry Lewis
Christian Burke passes for five first-half TDs in starting debut for Spartans.

Bill Haisten: QB Christian Burke’s brilliant debut drives Bixby in a typical blowout

Bixby QB Christian Burke talks with Barry Lewis after a season-opening win
Tulsa World TV

Bixby QB Christian Burke talks with Barry Lewis after a season-opening win

Bixby coach Loren Montgomery analyzes a season-opening win with Barry Lewis

Highlights: Bixby vs. Mansfield Timberview
Highlights: Bixby vs. Mansfield Timberview

Photos: See the high school football action between Bixby and Mansfield Timberview
Photos: See the high school football action between Bixby and Mansfield Timberview

  • Ian Maule
Christian Burke completed 18-of-25 passes for 284 yards and five first-half touchdowns to lead the Class 6II Spartans past Mansfield Timbervie…

High school football, Week 0: Big night for Brown as Lincoln Christian rolls past Beggs
High school football, Week 0: Big night for Brown as Lincoln Christian rolls past Beggs

  • Jon Potts For the Tulsa World
The season-opening clash of second-ranked teams saw Class 3A Lincoln Christian down Class 2A Beggs 52-14 Friday night at Dennis Byrd Stadium.

High school football, Week 0: Coweta avenges semifinal loss with win at OKC McGuinness
High school football, Week 0: Coweta avenges semifinal loss with win at OKC McGuinness

  • Bryce McKinnis For the Tulsa World
OKLAHOMA CITY — Coweta junior receiver Na’Kylan Starks said the Tigers “needed to run that back” Friday night against OKC McGuinness.

High school football, Week 0: Jenks tops Mansfield (Texas) Summit in overtime
High school football, Week 0: Jenks tops Mansfield (Texas) Summit in overtime

  • From Staff Reports
The Trojans’ Cooper Crissup forced a Mansfield Summit fumble at the 1-yard line, and Jenks’ Ethan Eilgrien recovered to thwart Mansfield Summit’s efforts in OT.

High school football, Week 0: Owasso offense shines in road win at Edmond Santa Fe
High school football, Week 0: Owasso offense shines in road win at Edmond Santa Fe

  • Murray Evans For the Tulsa World
Owasso, ranked No. 2 in 6AI, rolled up 518 yards of offense and mostly held Santa Fe’s standout wide receiver, Talyn Shettron, in check.

Highlights: Owasso vs. Edmond Santa Fe
Highlights: Owasso vs. Edmond Santa Fe

Photos: Owasso defeats Edmond Santa Fe
Photos: Owasso defeats Edmond Santa Fe

  • Mike Simons
Owasso’s Austin Havens is establishing himself as one of the state’s top quarterbacks and performances like he put on Friday night against Edm…

High school football, Week 0: Union rolls in first game at remodeled stadium
High school football, Week 0: Union rolls in first game at remodeled stadium

  • Duane DaPron For the Tulsa World
Union fans were looking forward to getting a first look at their top-ranked Class 6AI football team and the school’s recently remodeled footba…

Highlights: Union vs. Mansfield Lake Ridge
Highlights: Union vs. Mansfield Lake Ridge

Photos: Union battles Mansfield Lake Ridge
Photos: Union battles Mansfield Lake Ridge

  • Brett Rojo For the Tulsa World
See the highlights of the high school football game at Union Stadium in Tulsa.

Photos: Sand Springs battles rival Sapulpa
Photos: Sand Springs battles rival Sapulpa

  • Joey Johnson For the Tulsa World
Week Zero matchup between the Sand Springs Sandites and the Sapulpa Chieftains. 

Highlights: Sapulpa vs. Sand Springs
Highlights: Sapulpa vs. Sand Springs

High school football, Week 0: B.T. Washington routs Southmoore 51-7
High school football, Week 0: B.T. Washington routs Southmoore 51-7

  • Murray Evans For the Tulsa World
Junior quarterback Lathan Boone completes 15-of-17 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns.

Photos: Booker T. Washington opens season with easy win at Southmoore
Photos: Booker T. Washington opens season with easy win at Southmoore

  • Photos by Alonzo J Adams
After a sluggish start — the Hornets led only 7-0 late in the second quarter — Booker T. Washington eventually rolled up 437 yards of offense …

Watch now: Week 0's top games - Top matchup has history of high scoring, Braylin Presley highlights
Watch now: Week 0's top games - Top matchup has history of high scoring, Braylin Presley highlights

  • Barry Lewis
Bixby hosts Mansfield Timberview in the No. 1 matchup, followed by Owasso at Edmond Santa Fe and Beggs at Lincoln Christian.

Bill Haisten: Oklahoma high school football blasts into action with Good vs. Good entertainment
Bill Haisten: Oklahoma high school football blasts into action with Good vs. Good entertainment

  • Bill Haisten
These guys don’t mess around. The premier programs typically don’t open with creampuff opponents.

+3
Bill Haisten: BTW roster rocked by a stunning numbers drop, but Gentry Williams is back
Bill Haisten: BTW roster rocked by a stunning numbers drop, but Gentry Williams is back

  • Bill Haisten
Booker T. Washington has a combined total of about 40 players on its varsity and JV roster. The total in 2017, when the Hornets were state champs, was 75.

+5
Bill Haisten: Braylin Presley’s value measured by Bixby’s win streak and three state titles
Bill Haisten: Braylin Presley’s value measured by Bixby’s win streak and three state titles

  • Bill Haisten
The state’s best player has three Class 6AII title rings. He is determined to get a fourth.

+6
Bill Haisten: With junior Ike Owens and ninth-grader Shaker Reisig, Jenks has great options at QB
Bill Haisten: With junior Ike Owens and ninth-grader Shaker Reisig, Jenks has great options at QB

  • Bill Haisten
It would not be a surprise to see both quarterbacks get meaningful snaps in every game.

+16
High school football preview: Class 6AI to C team rankings
High school football preview: Class 6AI to C team rankings

  • Barry Lewis
Five 2020 state champions enter this season ranked No. 1.

Bixby, Broken Arrow, Jenks, Union play teams from Mansfield Texas in third Border Brawl
Bixby, Broken Arrow, Jenks, Union play teams from Mansfield Texas in third Border Brawl

  • Mike Brown
Adjacent to and south of Arlington, Texas, Mansfield and its district have grown up almost overnight. In 1970, the city had about 3,700 people. Today, it's closer to 70,000.

Week 0: Friday night kickoff with FOX23
Week 0: Friday night kickoff with FOX23

The Tulsa World and FOX23 continue our partnership this season, bringing you wall-to-wall coverage of high school football. Check out this week's Friday night weather forecast, FOX23's broadcast schedule and the YurView Game of the Week.

Week Zero high school football kickoff: Braylin Presley opens season with TDs in 24 straight games
Week Zero high school football kickoff: Braylin Presley opens season with TDs in 24 straight games

  • Mike Brown
Numbers to know

