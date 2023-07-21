The 2023 All-World Preseason Football Contest is underway, giving readers the chance throughout the summer to select the best high school football players in the Tulsa area.
Seventy candidates — 10 at each of seven positions — have been selected.
Nominees were picked on the basis of past performance, projected 2023 accomplishments and college potential. Players from all grades are eligible and may be selected at only one position.
Voting continues through 3 p.m. Aug. 8. The winners will be announced in the Tulsa World and at OKPrepsExtra.com in late August.
Our position-by-position rankings, as well as features on select players, will be published throughout the summer.
Go to OKPrepsExtra.com for weekly updates on who is in the lead, as well as unbeatable high school sports coverage from the Tulsa World.
Here are the current top five in each category, as of 9 a.m. Friday:
Vote now: Here are the top-10 defensive backs for the 2023 All-World Preseason Football Contest
Defensive backs:
Ashton Cunningham, Union
Ryan Grayson, Beggs
Devon Jordan, Union
Sam Stone, Jenks
Witt Edwards, Wagoner
Vote now: Here are the top-10 defensive linemen for the 2023 All-World Preseason Football Contest
Defensive linemen:
Hudson Ball, Jenks
Derrick Osmond, Broken Arrow
Deacon Peterson, Coweta
Trey Barnes, Union
Kason Hatley, Bixby
Vote now: Here are the top-10 WRs/TEs for the 2023 All-World Preseason Football Contest
Wide receivers and tight ends:
Kayden McGee, Muskogee
J’Kharri Thomas, Owasso
Kordell Gouldsby, Bixby
Jino Boyd, Union
Hudson Henslick, Collinsville
Vote now: Here are the top-10 quarterbacks for the 2023 All-World Preseason Football Contest
Quarterbacks:
Shaker Reisig, Union
Owen Jones, Jenks
Jaxon Woods, Hominy
Kale Charboneau, Wagoner
Jamarian Ficklin, Muskogee
Vote now: Here are the top-10 linebackers for the 2023 All-World Preseason Football Contest
Linebackers:
Keyton Cole, Wagoner
Jett Calmus, Jenks
Sam McCormick, Bixby
Hank Puckett, Bixby
Jack Keith, Collinsville
Vote now: Here are the top-10 running backs for the 2023 All-World Preseason Football Contest
Running backs:
PJ Wallace, Bartlesville
Red Martel, Beggs
Jordan Schelling Union
Kaydin Jones, Jenks
LoLo Bell, Coweta
Vote now: Here are the top-10 offensive linemen for the 2023 All-World Preseason Football Contest
Offensive linemen:
Jesse Jones, Union
Colten Christian, Collinsville
Gavin Kirby, Jenks
Ezra Ballinger, NOAH
Evan McClure, Bixby