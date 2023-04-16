As part of the annual All-World Awards on June 29, the Tulsa World wants to honor the best mascot, band, cheer squad, dance team and fan base in a contest sponsored by Tulsa Tech.

Winners will be based on who gets the most votes.

Nominations start Monday, April 17, at go.tulsaworld.com/schoolspirit. Nominations will be taken until May 5. Voting starts May 15 and continues until June 2.

The winners will announced at the All-World Awards on June 29. The awards honors the best in high school athletics.

Last year, Broken Arrow won all the categories except for mascot, which went to Rambo at Owasso High School.

You can nominate once per category. The top five nominees in each category will advance to voting round. The winning school will be contacted before the event.

The All-World Awards honor outstanding area performers in high school sports. Sponsored by Bill Knight Automotive, this year’s event is June 29 at the Cox Business Center. For more information, go to allworldawards.com.