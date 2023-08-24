The Weekly World Picks for high school games will be included in Friday’s print editions as usual this season. But the Owasso-Bixby matchup in the second annual Battle of the ‘Burbs, presented by QuikTrip, to open the regular season on Thursday night, merits a special edition of the Picks. All six of the regular panel of pickers were asked to select a winner.

John Ferguson, Wagoner County American-Tribune

Expecting a much closer game than last year’s Class 6AI state final. Won’t be a 69-6 blowout this time. Owasso wins 38-28.

Bill Haisten, Tulsa World

Bixby 38, Owasso 27. With veteran QBs last season, Bixby totaled 118 points in two victories over Owasso. The Spartans now are rebooting at the quarterback position. There weren’t many close games during the 2018-22 run of Bixby greatness. This one should be much more competitive than either of the two Owasso-Bixby meetings last season.

Juwan Lee, Tulsa World

Bixby is 49-1 in the past four seasons. Included in the Spartans’ impressive winning percentage is a 49-14 win over Owasso in last year’s season opener. I can’t go against the numbers. Bixby 28, Owasso 14.

Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

Owasso is improved over last year and Bixby may not be quite as good as in 2022 so the gap between the teams has been reduced. It’s tempting to pick Owasso, which led for most of the first half in last year’s Battle of the ‘Burbs, but Bixby will prevail 30-22.

Patrick Prince, Tulsa World

This one will be closer than last year’s 49-14 Bixby win, but the Spartans are still loaded and should win this one, 35-24.

Nathan Thompson, Fox23

Bixby 41-24. The Spartans are the best in the state until proven otherwise. Owasso will be very motivated after losing big to Bixby twice last season, but it won’t be enough.

Bonus Thursday pick: All six panel members also predict Union will win at Westmoore.