Weekly World Picks: Bixby vs. Owasso

Weekly World High School Picks: Special edition — Bixby vs. Owasso

Battle of the Burbs (copy) (copy)

Owasso players Emery Neeley, Mason Willingham and Cole Adams with Bixby players Jakeb Snyder and Dylan Hasz during the May 24 announcement of the Battle of the 'Burbs season opener scheduled Thursday night at TU's H.A. Chapman Stadium.

 Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World

The Weekly World Picks for high school games will be included in Friday’s print editions as usual this season. But the Bixby-Owasso matchup in the first Battle of the ‘Burbs, presented by QuikTrip, to open the regular season on Thursday night, merits a special edition of the Picks. All seven of the regular panel of pickers plus this week’s student picker, Verdigris linebacker Reese Roller, were asked to select a winner. The panel favors Bixby 7-1. 

Scott Emigh, Sand Springs Leader

I don’t expect much offensive drop-off for Owasso, but its defense was suspect at times last year, giving up 40 points on three occasions. Bixby lost a lot of starters, but the Spartans always reload and move-in QB Austin Havens will be extra motivated to prove himself against his old team. Spartans are 5-1 against the Big Four since 2017; they won’t be intimidated by a big game. Bixby wins 35-24.

Bill Haisten, Tulsa World

Bixby 31, Owasso 27 — Before watching Bixby scrimmage last week, and seeing the methodical precision of the Spartan offense, I would have picked Owasso to prevail in a close game. Now, I’m of the belief that Bixby’s ball-control offense can shorten the game, limiting the Rams’ offensive opportunities. Owasso’s Cole Adams does something special, but Bixby escapes with a four-point triumph and its 50th consecutive victory.

Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

It’s hard to pick against a team that has won 49 in a row, but in the last 24 hours I’ve developed a hunch that Owasso will win — I’ve seen Bill Blankenship-coached teams pull off big victories at TU’s stadium. This game will be lower scoring than most expect — Owasso wins 21-20 on big plays by Cole Adams.

Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

Bixby hasn’t given me a reason to pick against them the past 49 games. Until further notice, I’m going to keep picking the Spartans to win. Look for big games from the Hasz twins; they will be the difference. Bixby 35-24.

Patrick Prince, Tulsa World

No wrong answers in this one, but I’m going with the team that hasn’t lost in a very long time. Bixby has too much firepower for the Rams, 35-28.

Dean Ruhl, Tulsa World

Bixby 35, Owasso 31 — The Spartans not only extend their winning streak to 50, but Bixby announces its arrival to 6AI in a stunning fashion.

Nathan Thompson, Fox23

Bixby is used to playing Class 6AI teams in non-district play and beating them. That continues now that the Spartans are in 6AI themselves. Make it 50 straight victories for Bixby.

Reese Roller, Student Picker (Verdigris)

I used to live in Bixby, I’ve got friends there. I’m picking Bixby in a high-scoring game.

