Weekly World High School Picks: Special edition --- Bixby vs. Owasso

The Weekly World Picks for high school games will be included in Friday’s print editions as usual this season. But the Bixby-Owasso matchup in the first Battle of the ‘Burbs, presented by QuikTrip, to open the regular season on Thursday night, merits a special edition of the Picks. All seven of the regular panel of pickers plus this week’s student picker, Verdigris linebacker Reese Roller, were asked to select a winner. The panel favors Bixby 7-1.

Scott Emigh

Sand Springs Leader

I don’t expect much offensive drop-off for Owasso, but its defense was suspect at times last year, giving up 40 points on three occasions. Bixby lost a lot of starters, but the Spartans always reload and move-in QB Austin Havens will be extra motivated to prove himself against his old team. Spartans are 5-1 against the Big Four since 2017; they won’t be intimidated by a big game. Bixby wins 35-24.

Bill Haisten

Tulsa World

Bixby 31, Owasso 27 — Before watching Bixby scrimmage last week, and seeing the methodical precision of the Spartan offense, I would have picked Owasso to prevail in a close game. Now, I’m of the belief that Bixby’s ball-control offense can shorten the game, limiting the Rams’ offensive opportunities. Owasso’s Cole Adams does something special, but Bixby escapes with a four-point triumph and its 50th consecutive victory.

Barry Lewis

Tulsa World

It’s hard to pick against a team that has won 49 in a row, but in the last 24 hours I’ve developed a hunch that Owasso will win — I’ve seen Bill Blankenship-coached teams pull off big victories at TU’s stadium. This game will be lower scoring than most expect — Owasso wins 21-20 on big plays by Cole Adams.

Bryce McKinnis

Tulsa World

Bixby hasn’t given me a reason to pick against them the past 49 games. Until further notice, I’m going to keep picking the Spartans to win. Look for big games from the Hasz twins; they will be the difference. Bixby 35-24.

Patrick Prince

Tulsa World

No wrong answers in this one, but I’m going with the team that hasn’t lost in a very long time. Bixby has too much firepower for the Rams, 35-28.

Dean Ruhl

Tulsa World

Bixby 35, Owasso 31 — The Spartans not only extend their winning streak to 50, but Bixby announces its arrival to 6AI in a stunning fashion.

Nathan Thompson

Fox23

Bixby is used to playing Class 6AI teams in non-district play and beating them. That continues now that the Spartans are in 6AI themselves. Make it 50 straight victories for Bixby.

Reese Roller

Student Picker (Verdigris)

I used to live in Bixby, I’ve got friends there. I’m picking Bixby in a high-scoring game.