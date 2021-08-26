Week Zero high school football kickoff: Braylin Presley opens season with TDs in 24 straight games

Numbers to know

5,405: Total offensive yards over two seasons by Coweta QB Gage Hamm. The Class 5A No. 5 Tigers visit No. 4 Bishop McGuinness in a blue-ribbon matchup Friday. As a junior last season, Hamm accounted for 34 TDs, leading Tigers to their best record (10-2) in 24 years.

796: All-time Booker T. Washington football wins. According to MaxPreps, the Hornets rank fourth statewide and 36th nationally as they open Friday at Southmoore. Clinton is the state’s all-time leader (825), followed by Ada (813) and Lawton (812).

24: Consecutive games (over two years) that Bixby RB and OSU commit Braylin Presley has scored at least one rushing or receiving touchdown. He has 77 over three seasons. Bixby hopes to extend a 36-game winning streak when Mansfield Timberview visits Friday.

Players to watch

Solomon Byrams, RB, Victory Christian

Rushed for 21 TDs last year, helping fuel Conquerors' run to the third round of the Class 2A playoffs. Victory opens Friday at Cascia Hall.

Cody Chase and Brandon Ramsey, Owasso