 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Week Zero high school football kickoff: Braylin Presley opens season with TDs in 24 straight games
0 Comments
editor's pick

Week Zero high school football kickoff: Braylin Presley opens season with TDs in 24 straight games

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Braylin Presley (copy)

Bixaby's Braylin Presley runs against Midwest City last December in the 6A Division II semifinals at Allan Trimble Stadium last November. Presley has scored at least one touchdown in each of his last 24 games. EVAN BROWN/for the Tulsa World

Numbers to know

5,405: Total offensive yards over two seasons by Coweta QB Gage Hamm. The Class 5A No. 5 Tigers visit No. 4 Bishop McGuinness in a blue-ribbon matchup Friday. As a junior last season, Hamm accounted for 34 TDs, leading Tigers to their best record (10-2) in 24 years.

796: All-time Booker T. Washington football wins. According to MaxPreps, the Hornets rank fourth statewide and 36th nationally as they open Friday at Southmoore. Clinton is the state’s all-time leader (825), followed by Ada (813) and Lawton (812).

24: Consecutive games (over two years) that Bixby RB and OSU commit Braylin Presley has scored at least one rushing or receiving touchdown. He has 77 over three seasons. Bixby hopes to extend a 36-game winning streak when Mansfield Timberview visits Friday.

Players to watch

Solomon Byrams, RB, Victory Christian

Rushed for 21 TDs last year, helping fuel Conquerors' run to the third round of the Class 2A playoffs. Victory opens Friday at Cascia Hall.

Cody Chase and Brandon Ramsey, Owasso

Experienced defensive backs will be in the heart of the fray Friday at Edmond Santa Fe, which is led by explosive WR Talyn Shettron.

Ty’ionn Cox, LB/WR, Central

Long, speedy defender also makes big plays on offense for the Braves, who host rival McLain in the 2021 opener Friday at Milton Stadium.

Matthew Shelton, LT, Sand Springs

Protects the blind side for standout QB Ty Pennington and does it well. Makes his 13th straight start Friday when Sapulpa visits the Sandites.

Brandon Stripling, DE/OL, McLain

Aggressive, four-year starter has a Division I frame (6-3, 290) and “a motor that won’t quit,” coach Willie Ponder said.

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Do not bet on White Sox until postseason: Here is why

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News