Week Zero high school football kickoff: Braylin Presley opens season with TDs in 24 straight games

Numbers to know
5,405: Total offensive yards over two seasons by Coweta QB Gage Hamm. The Class 5A No. 5 Tigers visit No. 4 Bishop McGuinness in a blue-ribbon matchup Friday. As a junior last season, Hamm accounted for 34 TDs, leading Tigers to their best record (10-2) in 24 years.
796: All-time Booker T. Washington football wins. According to MaxPreps, the Hornets rank fourth statewide and 36th nationally as they open Friday at Southmoore. Clinton is the state’s all-time leader (825), followed by Ada (813) and Lawton (812).
24: Consecutive games (over two years) that Bixby RB and OSU commit Braylin Presley has scored at least one rushing or receiving touchdown. He has 77 over three seasons. Bixby hopes to extend a 36-game winning streak when Mansfield Timberview visits Friday.
Players to watch
Solomon Byrams, RB, Victory Christian
Rushed for 21 TDs last year, helping fuel Conquerors' run to the third round of the Class 2A playoffs. Victory opens Friday at Cascia Hall.
Cody Chase and Brandon Ramsey, Owasso
Experienced defensive backs will be in the heart of the fray Friday at Edmond Santa Fe, which is led by explosive WR Talyn Shettron.
Ty’ionn Cox, LB/WR, Central
Long, speedy defender also makes big plays on offense for the Braves, who host rival McLain in the 2021 opener Friday at Milton Stadium.
Matthew Shelton, LT, Sand Springs
Protects the blind side for standout QB Ty Pennington and does it well. Makes his 13th straight start Friday when Sapulpa visits the Sandites.
Brandon Stripling, DE/OL, McLain
Aggressive, four-year starter has a Division I frame (6-3, 290) and “a motor that won’t quit,” coach Willie Ponder said.