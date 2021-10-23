 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Week 9's must-see game: Pryor at Collinsville
0 Comments
FAST FORWARD

Week 9's must-see game: Pryor at Collinsville

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Memorial vs Collinsville (copy)

Collinsville quarterback Andrew Carney rushed for 334 yards and five TDs last year in a win at Pryor.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World file

Week 9’s must-see game: Pryor (7-1) at Collinsville (8-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Sallee Field

Vote for the Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week for Week 8

To vote for high school football player of the week, see the profiles below of each candidate and then cast your vote below. Voting ends at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.

You voted:

The matchup: Pryor can clinch the District 5A-4 title with a win while top-ranked Collinsville, with a victory, can hold sole possession of the lead going into the season finale at Tahlequah. Both teams are 5-0 in the district. In a similar situation in Week 9 last year, Collinsville won 63-41 at Pryor as quarterback Andrew Carney rushed for 334 yards and five touchdowns.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News