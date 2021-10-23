Week 9's must-see game: Pryor at Collinsville

Week 9’s must-see game: Pryor (7-1) at Collinsville (8-0)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Sallee Field
The matchup: Pryor can clinch the District 5A-4 title with a win while top-ranked Collinsville, with a victory, can hold sole possession of the lead going into the season finale at Tahlequah. Both teams are 5-0 in the district. In a similar situation in Week 9 last year, Collinsville won 63-41 at Pryor as quarterback Andrew Carney rushed for 334 yards and five touchdowns.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World