Week 9's must-see game: Broken Arrow at Jenks

Broken Arrow running back Nate Jones will face Jenks again on Friday night. TULSA WORLD FILE

 John Clanton, Tulsa World

Week 9’s must-see game: Broken Arrow (3-5) at Jenks (6-2)

When: 7:35 p.m. Friday

Where: Allan Trimble Stadium

The matchup: These teams have combined to win three of the past four Class 6AI state titles. Jenks needs a win to keep its slim District 6AI-1 title hopes alive. Broken Arrow likely finishes third with a win that would likely knock Jenks to fourth. Jenks won their meeting last year, 31-14. Broken Arrow's lone gold ball came with a victory over Jenks in the title game in 2018. Both teams are coming off impressive victories as Broken Arrow defeated Enid 45-24 and Jenks routed Southmoore 90-9. 

