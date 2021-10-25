Week 9's district showdowns include Pryor-Collinsville, Holland Hall-Verdigris, Wagoner-Grove

All games 7 p.m. Friday unless noted
1. 5A-4: No. 9 Pryor at No. 1 Collinsville
Outlook: Pryor clinches the district title with a win. Collinsville can capture the district with wins over Pryor and Tahlequah in Week 10, or could also finish first with a win over Pryor and a loss by Pryor in Week 10 against Claremore. This will be Collinsville's toughest test this season.
Records: Pryor 7-1, 5-0; Collinsville 8-0, 5-0
Key players: Pryor — Brunk Gray has completed 115-of-195 passes for 1,900 yards and 18 touchdowns. He threw for 313 yards and three TDs in a 36-21 win Friday over Sapulpa. His top receiver is Bobby Belew, who has 48 catches for 833 yards and nine TDs. Leo Lovins has rushed for more than 100 yards in the past two games. Collinsville — Andrew Carney passed for five TDs last week against Memorial in his second game back from an injury. Carney had 26 carries for 334 yards and five TDs in last year's 63-41 win at Pryor. Oscar Hammond has 29 receptions for 757 yards and 11 TDs. Brayden Gilkey is a 1,000-yard rusher with 20 TDs. He had 192 yards and three TDs against Pryor last year.
Quotable: Collinsville coach Kevin Jones said, "Pryor coach Kenny Davis and his staff do an incredible job offensively with their schemes and this will be a stressful week for our defensive staff. We're ready for a test, a game with a lot on the line."
Notable: At 7-1, Pryor has matched its best start since 2011.
Series history: Collinsville has won the last nine meetings since Pryor's 31-26 playoff win in 2011.
2. 3A-4: No. 1 Holland Hall at No. 6 Verdigris
The outlook: Holland Hall can clinch the district title with a win. Verdigris tries to avenge a 52-7 loss last year at Holland Hall.
Records: Holland Hall 8-0, 5-0; Verdigris 7-1, 4-1
Key players: Holland Hall — Ethan Roush was a big factor in last year's win over Verdigris as he picked off three passes. This season, he has four interceptions. On offense, he has 24 catches for 435 yards and six TDs. Zane Woodham also is an impact player on both sides of the ball as he has rushed for 1,080 yards and 15 TDs, and has 102 tackles with 15 for losses. Verdigris — Dylan White has completed 99-of-152 passes for 1,679 yards and 14 TDs. He missed last year's game with Holland Hall due to injury. Reese Roller has 10 sacks and is a short-yardage rushing specialist with seven TDs in 15 carries.
Notable: Holland Hall's smallest margin of victory during a 20-game winning streak is 19 points.
3. 4A-3: No. 8 Wagoner at No. 5 Grove
The outlook: This is Grove's biggest game in a long time. Grove can clinch its first district title since 2008 with a victory over the Bulldogs, who have won five state titles in the past 10 years.
Records: Wagoner 6-2, 4-1; Grove 8-0, 5-0
Key matchup: Grove running back Emmanuel Crawford against Wagoner's defense. Crawford has rushed for 1,619 yards and 32 TDs this season. Wagoner has allowed only 19 points over the past four games.
Series history: Wagoner has won 10 in a row, including 59-14 last year, since Grove’s 43-6 victory in 2008.
4. 6AI-2: No. 5 Owasso at No. 8 Moore
Outlook: Owasso, looking to bounce back from a 47-41 loss to Mustang, can clinch third place with a win that would likely set up a quarterfinal game at No. 3 Broken Arrow. Moore can finish second with wins over Owasso and Mustang, but is in danger of missing the playoffs with a loss.
Kickoff: 7 p.m. Thursday
Records: Owasso 6-2, 3-2; Moore 6-2, 3-2
Notable: Owasso has scored at least 40 points in seven of its eight games and Moore has done it five times.
Series history: Owasso leads 5-4 after a 43-13 win last year as the Rams took advantage of five turnovers and a blocked punt. But the Rams lost 43-31 in their last visit to Moore in 2018.
5. 2A-8: Adair at No. 8 Rejoice Christian
Outlook: Adair can clinch the district title with a win and Rejoice would virtually seal a title with a victory.
Records: Adair 6-2, 4-0; Rejoice 7-1, 4-0
QB matchup: Adair's Nate Ratcliff has passed for 1,553 yards and 20 TDs. He also has rushed for 298 and nine TDs. Rejoice Christian's Chance Wilson has passed for 1,661 yards and 21 TDs. He has rushed for 764 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Series history: Adair leads 3-0. Ratcliff passed for three TDs in a 64-20 win over Rejoice last year.
Best of the rest
6AI-1 No. 3 Broken Arrow (5-3, 4-1) at No. 9 Norman (4-4, 3-2): Broken Arrow clinches second in the district with a win. Norman finishes second with wins over Broken Arrow and Edmond Santa Fe. Broken Arrow is averaging 46.7 points over the past three games compared to 16 over the previous four games.
5A-3: Bishop Kelley (4-4, 4-1) at No. 6 Coweta (7-1, 4-1): Coweta clinches second in 5A-3 with a win. Kelley has won four in a row. Coweta QB Gage Hamm accounted for 364 yards and five TDs in last year's 42-27 win at Kelley. A great rivalry — 13 of the past 15 games have been decided by two TDs or less.
2A-7: Kiefer (6-2, 3-2) at Metro Christian (5-3, 3-2): Kiefer finishes third in 2A-7 with a win. Metro needs wins over Kiefer and Haskell to clinch third.
4A-4: No. 4 Poteau (7-1, 5-0) at Fort Gibson (6-2, 3-2): Poteau has allowed only two TDs in the past four games.
3A-4: Vinita (6-2, 4-1) at No. 5 Berryhill (6-2, 4-1): The four playoff teams from the district are already decided, but any of them can finish as the champion or as low as fourth. No district game has been decided by less than 15 points.