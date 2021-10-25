Week 9's district showdowns include Pryor-Collinsville, Holland Hall-Verdigris, Wagoner-Grove

1. 5A-4: No. 9 Pryor at No. 1 Collinsville

Outlook: Pryor clinches the district title with a win. Collinsville can capture the district with wins over Pryor and Tahlequah in Week 10, or could also finish first with a win over Pryor and a loss by Pryor in Week 10 against Claremore. This will be Collinsville's toughest test this season.

Key players: Pryor — Brunk Gray has completed 115-of-195 passes for 1,900 yards and 18 touchdowns. He threw for 313 yards and three TDs in a 36-21 win Friday over Sapulpa. His top receiver is Bobby Belew, who has 48 catches for 833 yards and nine TDs. Leo Lovins has rushed for more than 100 yards in the past two games. Collinsville — Andrew Carney passed for five TDs last week against Memorial in his second game back from an injury. Carney had 26 carries for 334 yards and five TDs in last year's 63-41 win at Pryor. Oscar Hammond has 29 receptions for 757 yards and 11 TDs. Brayden Gilkey is a 1,000-yard rusher with 20 TDs. He had 192 yards and three TDs against Pryor last year.