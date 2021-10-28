Week 9 Numbers to know: McAlester's Eric McCarty nearing 3,000 career yards

Numbers to know

2,994: Career rushing yards for McAlester’s Erik McCarty. At his current rate of 10.6 yards per carry, the junior RB will go over 3,000 on his first rushing attempt Friday as the Class 5A No. 2 Buffaloes visit Shawnee. McCarty also has 57 rushing TDs over three seasons.

20: Consecutive wins by 3A No. 1 Holland Hall, tying a school record set in 1994-96 under legendary former coach Charlie Brown. The defending state champion Dutch will try to break the record and clinch the District 3A-4 title Friday at No. 6 Verdigris.

8: Interceptions by Mounds’ Mason Coddington, Sperry’s Carson Hendrix and Catoosa’s Colyn Treat. Each is tied for 13th nationally in Maxpreps statistics. Sperry visits Kansas, Catoosa is at Bristow, and Mounds hosts Okemah in a District A-7 showdown.

Player to watch

Jaiden Carroll, RB, Jenks

Has a team-leading 11 rushing TDs and averages 6 yards per carry as the No. 1 Trojans host Edmond Memorial.

Drake Fain, LB, Sand Springs