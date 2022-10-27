Week 9 high school kickoff: Metro's Kirk Francis has been among state's best QBs in this decade

NUMBERS TO KNOW

88: Touchdown passes thrown by Metro Christian’s Kirk Francis since the start of the 2020 season. The senior quarterback will look to add to his total against Anadarko on Friday.

8.5: Average points per game allowed by Lincoln Christian. The Bulldogs have shut out four opponents this season, and only Jones and Shiloh Christian have scored more than a touchdown on Lincoln’s defense. On Friday, the Bulldogs will face Muldrow, which averages 34.3 points per game.

72.3: Average points Beggs has scored against Morris the past three years. The Demons have routed the Eagles each time, winning most recently 82-6.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kael Siemers, WR, Wesleyan Christian

The favorite target of the Mustangs’ QB Ty Cloud, Siemers has 41 receptions, 917 yards and 16 touchdowns this season. The junior has also rushed for 190 yards and five TDs for Wesleyan Christian, which hosts Watts on Friday.

Xavier Perdue, LB, Hominy

The senior linebacker has tallied 79 tackles, four TFLs and an interception through eight games for the undefeated Bucks. Watch for another strong defensive performance from Perdue against Woodland on Friday.

Camden Crooks, WR/DB, Cushing

The senior has been quarterback Blaze Berlowitz's top target this season with 41 catches for 911 yards and 12 TDs. Crooks also has intercepted four passes on defense for the 4A No. 1 Tigers. He will try to have another big all-around effort Friday against Oologah.

Tanner Floyd, WR/LB, Vinita

The senior has grabbed 30 receptions for 488 yards and four TDs this season. Watch for him to continue against Sequoyah (Claremore) this Friday.

Bronc Quetone, DB, Keys

With five interceptions, Quetone will lead the secondary against Okemah this week. On offense, he has 16 catches for 252 yards.

— Dean Ruhl, Tulsa World