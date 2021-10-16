 Skip to main content
Week 8's must-see game: Edmond Santa Fe at Broken Arrow
Week 8's must-see game: Edmond Santa Fe at Broken Arrow

Broken Arrow’s RJ Spears-Jennings is an Oklahoma commit who is an impact player on both sides of the ball.

 John Clanton, Tulsa World

Week 8’s must-see game: Edmond Santa Fe (4-3) at Broken Arrow (4-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Memorial Stadium

The matchup: A battle for second place behind Jenks in District 6AI-1. Has the potential to be a similar type game as Santa Fe’s 35-28 win over Broken Arrow last year. This will be a preview of future Bedlam battles as Santa Fe receivers/OSU commits Talyn Shettron and Tabry Shettron will go against Broken Arrow’s OU safety commit RJ Spears-Jennings, who also is a big-play receiver. Other top area matchups Friday include Choctaw at Sand Springs and Mustang at Owasso.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

Video courtesy of FOX23

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

