Week 8’s must-see game: Muskogee (7-0) at Booker T. Washington (4-3)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: S.E. Williams Stadium
The matchup: Muskogee remains in the 6AII-1 district title race with Stillwater down the final stretch of the regular season. The Roughers average a staggering 47.6 points per game. The Hornets have the talent to upset the Roughers with wide receiver Micah Tease and QB Lathan Boone. BTW won last season’s matchup 54-21 in Muskogee.
— Dean Ruhl, Tulsa World
Dean Ruhl
Sports Writer
I write about high school sports for the Tulsa World and OKPrepsExtra.com and contribute to Oklahoma State University athletics coverage.
