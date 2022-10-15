Week 8’s must-see game: Muskogee (7-0) at Booker T. Washington (4-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: S.E. Williams Stadium

The matchup: Muskogee remains in the 6AII-1 district title race with Stillwater down the final stretch of the regular season. The Roughers average a staggering 47.6 points per game. The Hornets have the talent to upset the Roughers with wide receiver Micah Tease and QB Lathan Boone. BTW won last season’s matchup 54-21 in Muskogee.

— Dean Ruhl, Tulsa World