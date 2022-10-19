Week 8 high school kickoff: After record-setting performance, Colton Howard leads Sapulpa against Memorial

NUMBERS TO KNOW

17: Division I offers for NOAH’s Daniel Okoye. The junior defensive end will continue showing off his skills Friday against Lighthouse Christian (Missouri).

67.4: Bixby’s points per game through seven games. The undefeated Spartans are allowing opponents to score 7.8 points per game. They host Westmoore on Thursday.

22: Rushing TDs this season for Muldrow’s Trenden Collins. Through eight games this season, the senior running back has rushed for 1,730 yards and accounted for 48.5% of the Bulldogs’ points this season. Muldrow travels to Locust Grove on Friday.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Ondraye Beasley, RB, Muskogee

Last week, the sophomore running back tallied 187 yards and two touchdowns on just five carries. In the passing game he grabbed a 23-yard reception. Against Booker T. Washington on Friday, watch for Beasley to play a big part in the rush game.

Colton Howard, QB, Sapulpa

The junior QB set a school record with seven touchdown passes in a 61-19 win against Glenpool. Watch for Howard to carry that momentum into the Chieftains’ game against Memorial on Friday.

Logan Harper, S, Hilldale

The senior defensive back has accumulated 29 tackles, nine tackles for loss and an interception this season. Watch for Harper to continue his defensive impact against Broken Bow.

Jake Moore, WR/RB, Mannford

The senior has recorded 568 offensive yards and seven touchdowns for the Pirates this season. On defense, he has accumulated 36 solo tackles and two sacks as a linebacker. Watch for him to make an impact against Metro Christian on Friday.

Brady Benham, QB, Sperry

Against Morris, Benham rushed for 187 yards and two TDs, while also completing a 10-yard touchdown pass. Against Victory Christian, Benham’s offensive prowess will be needed to win a crucial district game Thursday.