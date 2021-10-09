Week 7's must-see game: McAlester at Coweta

 Skip to main content
FAST FORWARD

Coweta1 (copy) (copy)

Coweta quarterback Gage Hamm is congratulated by teammates after a touchdown against McAlester last year.

 COURTESY, McAlester News-Capital

Week 7’s must-see game: McAlester (6-0) at Coweta (6-0)

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Tiger Field

The matchup: The visiting second-ranked Buffaloes look to avenge last year's 20-17 loss to the No. 3 Tigers, who rallied from a 14-0 deficit. McAlester, Coweta and Shawnee are tied for the District 5A-3 lead at 3-0. Other intriguing games played in the Tulsa area this week include 6AII No. 4 Sand Springs at No. 1 Bixby and 3A No. 1 Holland Hall at No. 5 Berryhill.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

