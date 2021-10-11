Week 7's marquee games include McAlester-Coweta, Jenks-Edmond Santa Fe, Sand Springs-Bixby

1. 5A-3: No. 2 McAlester (6-0, 3-0) at No. 3 Coweta (6-0, 3-0)

The outlook: The winner will be the favorite for the district title although Shawnee is tied for first with both teams. Has the potential to be another thriller in this series similar to Coweta’s 20-17 win last year and McAlester’s 28-27 victory in 2018.

Key players: Quarterbacks Gage Hamm of Coweta and Trent Boatright of McAlester. Hamm has completed 57-of-97 passes for 962 yards and 15 TDs while Boatright is 57-of-87 for 806 yards and nine TDs. Hamm also has rushed for 217 yards and four TDs. Coweta receiver Mason Ford has 24 catches for 398 yards and six touchdowns, and averages 11 yards on 16 rushes. McAlester’s Erik McCarty has 69 carries for 713 yards and 14 TDs. He blocked two kicks in last year’s game.

Series history: McAlester leads 8-6 as the teams have split the last four meetings.

2. 6AI-1: No. 1 Jenks (5-1, 3-0) at No. 4 Edmond Santa Fe (4-2, 3-0)

The outlook: A rematch of Jenks’ 41-14 win in last year’s state title game.